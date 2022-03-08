Waveland police officers are investigating a crash that occurred Monday afternoon between a motorcycle and a dump truck that led to the death of a 27-year-old woman.
At around 3:04 p.m., Waveland Chief Mike Prendergast said in a press release, “officers from the Waveland Police Department were dispatched to the area of Kiln Waveland Cut Off and Volga Street in reference to an accident involving a motorcycle and a dump truck.
The driver of the motorcycle, Morgan Pearl Bennett, was declared dead at the scene, Prendergast said. The driver of the dump truck was uninjured.
“In speaking with the dump truck driver and other witnesses, it was determined that Bennett was traveling north on Kiln Waveland Cutoff and the driver of the dump truck was headed south on Kiln Waveland Cutoff Road,” Prendergast said. “Bennett crossed into the opposite lane, striking the dump truck.”
The dump truck driver’s name has not yet been publicly released.
