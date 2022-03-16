Attorney Donald Rafferty on Tuesday entered a plea of “not guilty” on behalf of Diamondhead City Councilman Alan Moran on misdemeanor charges of simple assault and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Rafferty appeared at the arraignment hearing before Hancock Justice Court Judge Brian Necaise, saying Moran was absent because he was receiving undisclosed medical treatment.
Necaise set a trial date in the matter for Aug. 17, but all Hancock Justice Court judges have recused themselves from the case, citing ties to Moran’s family. The court has not yet appointed a new judge to the case.
Moran, 34, was arrested on Feb. 14 and charged with one count of simple assault — causing bodily injury; and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a child for allegedly “touching” and buying alcohol for a 17-year-old boy.
Moran has made no public statements since the arrest, but his family members have denied all allegations.
On Monday, the family of the alleged victim filed a lawsuit against Moran in Hancock Circuit Court. Also named as defendants in the suit were Philip’s Pest Control Co., LLC, and A&M Spray Foam Insulation, LLC, which the suit claims Moran was representing in a managerial capacity when the incident allegedly occurred.
Moran was first elected as the Ward 2 Diamondhead City Councilman in 2017 and re-elected in 2021. He continues to serve on the council.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.