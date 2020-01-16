Next Monday, Jan. 20, marks Martin Luther King Day, and the Hancock County NAACP has three days of events planned to celebrate the occasion.

On Saturday, Jan. 18, the group will host the 2020 Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Banquet at the St. Rose Holy Spirit Center, 301 S. Necaise Avenue, Bay St. Louis.

Former WWL-TV anchor Sally-Ann Roberts will be the keynote speaker for the banquet.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the banquet is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now, and can be purchased by calling 228-669-4400, or 228-342-0118.

Earlier on Saturday, the NAACP will host an Advancement Workshop beginning at noon at the MSU conference room at 856 Hwy. 90, Bay St. Louis.

On Sunday, Jan. 19, beginning at 6 p.m., the group will host a fireworks display and dedication of the new MLK Building at MLK Park in Waveland.

On Monday -- MLK Day -- the NAACP will host its annual Martin Luther King Day parade. Participants are asked to line up at MLK Park at Herlihy Street in Waveland. The parade is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.

Afterward, there will be a program at Mt. Chapel Church beginning at 10 a.m.; followed by an art exhibit and concert celebration beginning at noon at Studio Waveland on Coleman Avenue.