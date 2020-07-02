Mississippi Gaming Commission orders masks worn inside casinos
Sea Coast Echo
-
- Updated
- 0
The Mississippi Gaming Commission on Thursday announced that effective July 3 at 8 p.m., all indoor guests of Mississippi’s casinos must wear a mask covering the face and nose.
The commission stated that this move is based on recommendations from the State Health Officer to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
“Persons may remove masks temporarily while eating or drinking or when asked by casino staff for identification,” the MGC’s industry letter stated. “Guests not adhering to these requirements will be advised of the requirements and warned that if they continue to disregard they will be asked to leave the property.”
