PEARL, Miss. (MEMA) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency received notice, Wednesday, November 18, 2020 that the state has been denied federal public assistance following Tropical Storm Cristobal.
Governor Tate Reeves requested public assistance for the following counties on July 7, 2020: Hancock, Harrison and Jackson. Preliminary damage reports indicate those three counties sustained damage to 23 homes and 30 businesses, 23 roads and 13 public buildings. A total of $5,677,515 worth of damage occurred due to Cristobal.
On October 1, 2020 MEMA appealed the initial denial of federal public assistance. In a statement from FEMA the impact from the storm was ‘not at the severity and magnitude that warrants a major disaster declaration.’
The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency continues to gather data in hopes of securing a Major Disaster Declaration following Hurricane Zeta.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.