A missing Louisiana woman's body was found in her car, submerged in a body of water just off I-10 in Hancock County on Friday.
Courtney Johnson, 34, of Madisonville, was last heard from just after 8 p.m. on Tuesday. According to an alert posted by the Aware Foundation, she had informed a friend that she was traveling east on I-12 in the Madisonville area and had plans to meet friends at the Golden Nugget Casino in Biloxi. However, she never checked into her hotel room.
A family member reported her missing on Wednesday.
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office requested help from Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam's office on Friday morning.
"St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s detectives were searching for Johnson along the I-10 corridor in Mississippi when they observed an area where a vehicle had recently exited the roadway," St. Tammany Sheriff Randy Smith said. "Mississippi authorities were notified and began their search in the adjacent water."
The Mississippi Highway Patrol reported that Johnson traveled off I-10 to the left and entered the water. Her car was then carried by the current under the interstate through a large box culvert and came to rest underwater on the other side of the highway.
Her car was located a few hours later and pulled from the water.
The MHP is handling the investigation, Smith said, "However, foul play is not suspected."
