Hancock County sheriff’s deputies recovered the vehicle of a Louisiana woman whose family this week reported her missing.
“Detectives with St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s assistance with locating a missing woman, Kionna Macon,” according to a press release from St. John Sheriff Mike Tregre.
“On Nov. 23, 2021, Kionna Macon was reported missing by her family,” Tregre said. “The last time she was known to have contact with family members was around Oct. 20, 2021. Ms. Macon was known to drive a blue Ford Mustang that was recovered (by the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office) in the area of Kiln, Mississippi where the vehicle was found abandoned.
“Officers also discovered Ms. Macon’s Louisiana ID card inside the vehicle.
Ms. Macon was also reported to possibly have been in the New Orleans or Morgan City area.”
Tegre described Macon as a black female, 5’6” all, and weighing about 220 pounds.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Detective Sgt.Byron V. Smith with the St. John the Baptist Sheriff’s Office at 985-359-8763 or 504-494-3696.
