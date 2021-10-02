The search for a missing Bay St. Louis woman had a happy ending on Saturday — Barbara Bond Prater was found alive and well, police said.
“It is a heartfelt pleasure for us to update that Barbara Prater has been located,” Police Chief Gary Ponthieux Jr. said in a press release Saturday evening. “She is being transported for a medical assessment, but is in good physical condition. Thank you for the thoughts, prayers and diligent efforts of our wonderful citizens and all those involved int eh search and rescue efforts over the last several days.”
“Thank you to the Bay St Louis Police Department!” Prater’s sister, Kay Bond Horne, said on Facebook. “We are full of gratitude and humbled by the caring men and women of not only this department but the BSL Firemen as well. A special thank you to Investigator Rachel Jewel who delivered this great news to us and kept us informed every step of the way. God bless each of you for locating my sister!”
Police have not yet announced what happened or where Prater was located.
Prater, 68, has last been seen at her home in the 400 block of Ruella Street in Bay St. Louis on Sept. 28.
Gulf Coast Search & Rescue team members and K-9 officers assisted in the search.
