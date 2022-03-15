A Hancock County family on Monday filed a lawsuit in Hancock Circuit Court against Diamondhead City Councilman Alan Moran, accusing him of “harmful, offensive contact,” with their 17-year-old son.
The suit, filed by attorney David Baria on behalf of the family, also names Philip’s Pest Control Co., LLC, and A&M Spray Foam Insulation, LLC, as defendants in the suit, both of which Moran serves in a managerial capacity.
Moran was arrested on Feb. 14 on one count of simple assault — causing bodily injury; and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
The alleged victim’s family detained Moran for sheriff’s deputies at Dolly’s Quick Stop in Kiln.
According to the suit, on Feb. 14, the minor — referred to in the action as “John Doe” — received a Snapchat message from Moran on behalf of PPCC asking if he wanted to work operating one of the company’s vehicles to spray pesticide for mosquito control.
The suit alleges that Moran drove John Doe to his home and handed him a sex toy to “play with,” and made suggestive comments and repeatedly touched the minor inappropriately while they were driving. It also alleges Moran offered to buy beer for the minor.
The suit is seeking relief for “assault/battery,” saying Moran’s actions were “intended to cause apprehension of harmful, offensive contact … in disregard for John Doe’s wishes,” and that there was “intentional touching and application of force to the body of John Doe … without his consent.”
The suit is also seeking relief for “false imprisonment,” alleging that Moran’s actions “caused the unlawful detention of John Doe,” because he was “physically detained” within the vehicle they were riding in.
The suit also seeks relief for “intentional infliction of emotional distress/negligent infliction of emotional distress.” According to the suit, through “extreme and outrageous conduct, Moran intentionally and recklessly caused severe emotional distress” to the family.
The suit additionally seeks relief for “negligence and negligence per se,” and “gross negligence,” saying the damages the family suffered arose from Moran’s “exercise of authority, power and access created by his position of trust and authority and employment as manager, officer, employee and/or agent for defendants PPCC and A&M. The suit claims PPCC and A&M “did not take proper precautions to protect the safety of the minor John Doe while on their premises and in their vehicles.”
The suit says the plaintiffs incurred damages “including, but not limited to,” pain and suffering; body injury; medical and hospital expenses; mental anguish and emotional distress. It does not name a dollar figure, but asks the court for exemplary damages, punitive damages, pre-judgment interest, post-judgment interest and attorney’s fees and expenses.
A lawsuit tells only the plaintiffs side of the story.
Attorney Donald Rafferty, representing Moran, said publicly that he is “looking forward” to telling Moran’s side of the story in court.
The criminal case has not yet been heard in Hancock Justice Court and remains unresolved.
Moran has not made a public statement about the incident since the arrest, and continues to serve as a member of the Diamondhead City Council.
