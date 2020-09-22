Hancock County may end up seeing more impact from Tropical Storm Beta, which was making landfall in Texas on Tuesday morning, than it did from Hurricane Sally last week.
According to the Hancock County Emergency Management Agency Office, there were 269 streets in Hancock County on Tuesday morning that had “minor and some major flooding,” with some streets “impassable.”
According to the National Hurricane Center, “Beta is expected to stall inland over Texas today but will then begin to move slowly toward the east-northeast tonight. An east-northeast to northeast motion with increasing forward speed is expected Wednesday through Friday.
“On the forecast track, the center of Beta will move inland over
southeastern Texas through Wednesday and then over Louisiana and
Mississippi Wednesday night through Friday.
“Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher
gusts. Beta is likely to begin weakening later today.”
The flooded streets included:
• Rainier and Everest on Westside of HWY 603 had 10 Streets • Everest was Impassable • Sugar Field Road on Eastside HWY 603 had 3 Streets • Sugar Field at end Impassable • Lagan on Eastside of HWY 603 had 33 streets flooded • Lagan Impassable • Central Avenue on Eastside of HWY 603 had 69 streets flooded • Central Avenue Impassable after 15th. • Avenue B on Eastside of HWY 603 had 17 streets flooded • Chapman Road had 21 streets • Chapman Road Impassable after Garden • Jordan River Drive had 6 streets • Avenue B on Westside of HWY 603 had 12 streets • Pacific Street Impassable • Kiln-Waveland Cut-off Road had 8 streets flooded • Ladoga Street Impassable • Whitney and Hwy 603 had 8 streets flooded • Union off River Drive had 22 streets flooded • Cameo impassable • Harbor Drive had 30 streets flooded • Harbor Drive, Polk, Harrison and Tyler Impassable • Heron Bay/Ansley Road had 16 streets flooded • Once past railroad tracks, Impassable • Jordan River Shores had 6 Streets • Pontiac and end of Shawnee, Pontiac, Piut, Sharon
• Pearlington had 8 Streets
• Riverside Drive, Levee St., Tahiti, Tonga, Dennies, impassable
• South Beach Blvd.
• Lakeshore to Slipper, not Impassable by car
• Clermont Pier to Silver Slipper Camp Ground, Impassable
