The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating two separate fatal accidents that occurred in Hancock County on Saturday.
The first occurred at around 6:30 a.m. Saturday, when 91-year-old Ernest H. Fogg of Fort Myers, Fla., was driving east on I-10 when his car left the highway and hit a tree, leading to his death, MHP officials said.
The second occurred at around 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Hwy. 43.
John Abshire, Jr., 39, of Kiln, was traveling south on Hwy.. 43 in a 2003 Chevy Silverado when his vehicle left the road and hit a tree, causing fatal injuries, MHP officials said.
Waveland police are still investigating a fatal accident that occurred on Hwy. 90 at Old Spanish Trail on Friday, when a motorcyclist collided with an SUV. The motorcyclist was declared dead at the scene, police said; the driver of the SUV was transported to an area hospital with undisclosed injuries.
Neither person’s identity has yet been released to the public.
