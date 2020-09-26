The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal hit and run that occurred in the early morning hours of Sept. 26.
According to an MHP release, troopers responded to Hwy. 607 N. and U.S. 90, west of Bay St. Louis at 2:06 a.m. on Saturday.
Upon arrival, troopers discovered a deceased white male in the roadway and the suspect vehicle fled the scene, the release states.
“During the course of the investigation, MHP crash reconstruction investigators interviewed witnesses who observed the tragic hit-and-run and described the vehicle as a small, gold-colored passenger car,” the release states.
MHP is asking anyone who may have witnessed the event to contact local law enforcement or the MHP Troop K office at 228-396-7400.
The name of the deceased has not been released pending notification of the next of kin, the release states.
The accident is currently under investigation by MHP.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.