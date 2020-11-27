On Friday morning at 7:16 a.m. Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a single-vehicle motor vehicle accident on I-10 West in Hancock County at the three-mile marker that claimed the life of a Louisiana resident.
The passenger was sent to the hospital with moderate injuries, a release from MHP states.
At the collision scene, troopers reported that vehicle appeared to have left the roadway and traveled into the center median where it struck a tree, the release states.
After an initial investigation, troopers determined that the the driver of the vehicle was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision, the release states. The identities of the driver and passenger were not released.
The accident is currently under investigation by MHP.
