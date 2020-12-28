The Mississippi Highway Patrol on Monday released the identities of two people who were killed in a head-on collision on Hwy. 603 in Hancock County early on Christmas morning.
“The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the call Friday morning, Dec. 25, at 3:46 a.m. to Hwy. 603 near the intersection of Caesar Necaise Road,” according to an MHP press release. “Troopers reported that it appeared a pick-up was traveling north on Hwy. 603 and crossed the center line, colliding with an SUV that was traveling south. The driver of the pick-up truck, who was a resident of Pass Christian, was pronounced dead on the scene, as well as the driver of the SUV, who was a Virginia resident. However, the passenger in the SUV was taken to the hospital suffering from serious injuries.”
On Monday, MHP Public Affairs/Internal Relations Director Maj. John Poulos released an overview of the agency’s 2020 Christmas holiday travel report.
In the report, the driver of the pick-up truck was identified as Colton L. Northrup, 20, of Pass Christian. The driver of the SUV — a 2019 Jeep — was Jessica M. Hoyt, 28, of Pulaski, Va.
Northrup and Hoyt “received fatal injures from the crash and were pronounced dead on scene,” according to the report.
