Old Town Bay St. Louis merchants are approaching the transition from the COVID-19 “shelter at home” plan to “safer at home” — and the impending reopening of Hancock County’s beaches this Saturday — with a healthy mix of hard work, mild anxiety and cautious optimism.
“We’re damned if we do and damned if we don’t,” Christy Barnes said Tuesday. “I’m excited and ready to get to work, but I’m scared to death.”
She and husband Melvin “Cuz” Barnes own Cuz’s Old Town Oyster Bar & Grill on Beach Boulevard.
Although they have continued to offer take-out and curbside service, Christy Barnes said, the coronavirus and resulting safety measures have taken a heavy toll on their business.
“We’ve been closed Mondays and Tuesdays, but starting Wednesday, we have to go back to normal just to survive,” she said. “We will be open every day, but we will obey the law. We will do curbside and take-out only, for now. We have masks, we have gloves, we have sanitizers. We just have to get the people to do what they need to do.”
Which might be easier said than done.
The city of Bay St. Louis ordered Cuz’s and all the other beach-front restaurants closed this past Friday evening because the crowd swelled and many people seemed to ignore social distancing rules.
“On Friday night, it got a little crowded and we got shut down at seven o’clock,” Barnes said, “but Saturday and Sunday, there wasn’t a police officer in sight. We shut down early on Sunday just because of the protection of the staff and ourselves and our customers. This is a hard thing. It’s truly a family business — my kids and my sons-in-law, they all work for me. I worry about them, and I don’t want our customers getting sick, either.”
Barnes said she hopes to be able to get the courtyard dining area back up around May 14, but with at most 50 percent capacity, in order to keep the patrons a safe distance from each other.
“It’s a sad situation,” she said. “We get phone calls all day long, ‘When are you opening back up?’ They just want to be part of Cuz’s again, the whole Old Town vibe.”
Moving ahead. Cautiously.
Chef Nancy Moynan, who owns Lulu’s on Main Street, echoes some of Barnes’ concerns, and also believes it’s best to be cautious as the community transitions back to some semblance of “normal.”
Like Cuz’s, Lulu’s has offered take-out service during limited hours during the “shut down,” offering a limited menu that includes some of her customer’s favorites, like roast beef or catfish po-boys, gyros and the “Lululetta.” Like everybody else, she wants things to go back to normal, but in an orderly fashion.
“I’m fine with doing take-out,” she said Tuesday, “but Friday night got a little out of hand with the crowd size. Beach Boulevard looked like you were driving down Bourbon Street In the middle of Mardi Gras.”
The key to safety and success, she said, is “trying to be respectful of people wanting to get out and also balancing that with what is the safe way to do that. … I’m thrilled that the beaches are going to be open. I think that’s a good thing, especially this time of year. People gravitate towards beaches anyway, especially during these times, and it will give people and their immediate families something to do — come get some take-out and have a picnic on the beach! But I do get concerned when there’s 50 or 60 neighborhoods gathered on the beach under one umbrella. I think social distancing is going to be the new way of life for us for awhile.
“Take-out is working. I’ve been quite happy to do it. I’m glad to have something to do. It gives me some place to go and it gives me the opportunity to continue to hone my skills and feel that I’m contributing to something that makes people happy, for whatever little break out of their day that is, to come get something to eat.”
Moynan believes it’s best to “ease into” reopening.
“The bottom line is, if we weren’t doing what we’re doing (social distancing), we would be in a horrible situation, so let’s keep doing it to the best of our ability,” she said.
However, Moynan worries about some of the gift shops and other “non-essential” businesses that haven’t been able to reach their customers during much of the “shelter in place” period.
“Retail stores — that’s what makes Old Town workable,” she said. “It’s not just restaurants and bars. A lot of them are finding a good median — (their customers) look online, then come to the brick-and-mortar store and try it on and buy it, and don’t linger too long. A lot of them have found that ‘online’ and ‘in-store’ meld well together.”
Supporting local business, and staying safe
“We have been doing curbside and delivery in the immediate area,” JoAnn Saucier, manager of the Shops of Century Hall — and owner of “The Porch” gift shop inside — said Tuesday. “It’s been a little slow for us.”
The Shops of Century Hall — located at 112 S. Second St. in Bay St. Louis — includes several different stores offering a wide variety of gifts, art, jewelry, antiques and more.
Saucier said all the merchants have been working together to “reorganize” in order to open the Shops back up completely, in as safe a manner as possible.
“We’ve been busy retooling the whole place here,” she said. “We’ve been really busy trying to get things together so we can reopen safely for our customers and for ourselves, having hand sanitizer stations available for the customers and things like that. It’s getting there. We’re hoping to possibly do a soft opening somewhere around May 8 and then back to full speed somewhere around the 14th.”
The shops have all done a mix of online and Facebook marketing, then meeting the customers outside for sales, she said.
Like Moynan, Saucier wants the beaches to open and for folks to pour back into Old Town, but safely.
“Come see us, please!” She said. “We love our visitors, but there are rules and regulations we all have to follow. We’re just trying to make everything as safe for everybody as possible.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.