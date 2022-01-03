Due to increased demand in COVID-19 testing, Memorial will be closing its walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics today in Biloxi (189 C Wal Mart Lane, Biloxi) and Bay St. Louis (179 Drinkwater Rd., Bay St. Louis) until further notice. COVID-19 vaccines are still available at several Memorial clinic locations throughout the region.
DATE/TIME/LOCATIONS:
Starting at 5 p.m. today, January 3
HOW: Patients are encouraged to call the Memorial COVID-19 Hotline (228-867-5000) or visit wearememorial.com/coronavirus for testing and vaccination locations.
