The city of Waveland’s Republican Primary Election is scheduled for Oct. 4 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
All voting will take place at the Coleman Avenue Fire Station, located at 307 Coleman Ave.
Waveland City Hall, located at 301 Coleman Ave., will be open for absentee voting for the primary election on Sat. Sept. 24 and Oct. 1 from 8 a.m. to noon. Oct. 1 is the final day to vote absentee in person.
The Sea Coast Echo asked each candidate the same six questions. Below are their responses as submitted:
Ward 1 Republican Primary Candidates:
Roger Estopinal Jr.
What is your educational/ professional background and how would you apply that to your office on behalf of the people of Waveland?
•Local Business Owner – A&E Electrical Services & Parts, Inc. (Retired)
•Retired May 11, 2022 - former owner of Roger’s Sports Bar & Grill
•Certified Law Enforcement Officer – graduate of Mississippi Minimum Standards Law Enforcement Class/presently commissioned
•Certified by Alcohol Beverage Control
•Former Chairman of Hancock Building and Code Office – Board of Appeals
•Former Chairman of City of Waveland Planning & Zoning under three mayors – the board and myself successfully recommended to stop the proposed methadone clinic
•Certified and Licensed by the State of Mississippi in Commercial Electrical Work, Building Work, Mechanical Work and Municipal & Public Works Construction
•Elected by members 2017 Grand Marshal of Waveland Civic Association St. Patrick’s Day Parade
•Member of the Knights of Columbus at St. Clare Catholic Church
• Member of the Sons of the American Legion Waveland
• Graduated Chalmette High School in 1974
• Graduated Elaine P. Nunez College in fields of electricity and construction courses including finance, budgeting, estimating and contracting law
• In my years of business I continued to attend continuing education classes in construction law, construction estimating, bookkeeping, customer service and more. I will apply my knowledge and experience if elected Alderman of Ward 1, by working with the Aldermen and Mayor to improve how Waveland does business with contractors and all the problems that Waveland is facing by sharing my Planning & Zoning knowledge and experience to better the process for people to build and rebuild.
What neighborhood do you live in and why? Where are your favorite places to spend time in Waveland?
I’ve lived in an older section in Waveland on Meadow Lane for years because of the atmosphere created by the oak trees and scattered woods and mostly, the neighbors. We are close to the beaches. We enjoy riding on our golf cart, going fishing, crabbing, and just visiting neighbors and local businesses.
What do you think is the number one issue Waveland is facing right now and what would you do to resolve it?
The number one issue is the way Waveland does business and addresses the concerns of the people: Roads, infrastructure, pier, Coleman Avenue, rising cost of flood insurance by improving the CRS rating and more.
My experience and knowledge would allow me to sort through the concerns and find solutions.
What is the one thing you like the most about life in Waveland?
I like multiple things: The people, the peaceful living and the closeness to the beaches and businesses and the small-town charm.
If you could change one thing about Waveland, what would it be?
As alderman serving as the legislative body, I would ensure the residents of Ward 1 stay informed on the operations of the city through newsletters, email, mail and improve the overall transparency of the city and review all contracts, bids and monitor the budget to ensure the citizens of Ward 1 are receiving what they are paying for before casting my vote.
Why are you seeking public office and what do you hope to achieve?
I am seeking public office to achieve working with other elected officials to improve the infrastructure, the pier, bring businesses to Coleman Avenue/Highway 90/Highway 603 and Kiln-Waveland Cutoff corridors. My goals also include bringing a knowledgeable appearance to the Mayor and Board of Aldermen to conduct business in a more professional and transparent way.
Rhonda Aime-Gamble
What is your educational/ professional background and how would you apply that to your office on behalf of the people of Waveland?
I am a graduate of Our Lady Academy. I received my AA degree from Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College at Jeff Davis and then attended University of Southern Mississippi at Gulf Park. My paralegal career spanned nearly thirty years. I was the first Hancock County Justice Court Clerk and received years of continuing legal education hours from Ole Miss Judicial College. Having an astute attention to detail and the ability to move tasks forward expeditiously, I know what it takes to obtain the solutions and how to navigate the complicated governmental agencies to accomplish the difficult tasks that face our city.
What neighborhood do you live in and why? Where are your favorite places to spend time in Waveland?
I am a lifelong resident of the area, grew up on Ulman Avenue in Bay St. Louis, am the daughter of E.V. “Gus” Aime and the late Janet Breland Aime. I have lived in Ward 1 of Waveland for over 35 years where I raised my three children and am married to Ret. Army Major, Jay V. Gamble. I am the fourth generation on both the Breland and Aime sides of my family to make Ward 1 my home. As a matter of fact, my home was built by my late grandfather, K. T. (Ted) Breland.
I love our community and the people in it. I enjoy meeting with people at various functions and events. We are very fortunate to live in an area where we can spend time at these events and take the time to enjoy the beauty of our beaches and parks. I am an avid reader and enjoy sitting in my yard under the shade of the large Live Oaks with a good book. I miss the days of taking my boys playing baseball at the Waveland fields, and shopping and visiting on Coleman.
What do you think is the number one issue Waveland is facing right now and what would you do to resolve it?
Waveland has been struggling since Hurricane Katrina and I am committed to kicking Waveland’s economy development into high gear. It isn’t too late. But it requires a strong voice and proactive approach. We can accomplish this by expanding and improving community amenities, through cooperation and partnerships which will fuel infrastructure, education, business, and the non-profit sector. I want to work for the people of Ward 1 and the entire city of Waveland and be the voice for the people.
What is the one thing you like the most about life in Waveland?
I feel that the residents are the lifeblood and spirit that makes Waveland great. The resilience of those who make Waveland home keeps it moving forward. We are no stranger to the devastating forces of Mother Nature, having been literally destroyed during hurricanes of the past. But as the Phoenix rose from the ashes, we continue that resilient spirit and come together, neighbor helping neighbor, and rebuild better and more beautiful than before.
If you could change one thing about Waveland, what would it be?
If I could change just one thing about Waveland, it would be the pace at which city government moves and addresses current and potential issues. I believe in the potential for Waveland to be a power player along the coast. We need to tap into every resource at our disposal and create the energy needed to draw businesses, industry, and residents to our doorstep. Economic development is needed to reach the next step in our recovery. We owe that to our children and grandchildren to keep the next generations here locally.
Why are you seeking public office and what do you hope to achieve?
To say that I am passionate about my community is an understatement. I have a reputation for being the first to volunteer and assist with a public need. I have not waited for an election to lend a helping hand for the people of my ward and their needs. I have been actively participating in city issues, such as blighted properties, ordinances, the development of a golf cart reciprocal agreement, and the indexing and organization of the city charter. I have been asking questions to the city, both at the Board meetings and directly to City Hall and have sought documents for almost two years now to find the answers and the solutions. My experience and knowledge of Waveland removes the learning curve and will provide Ward 1 with knowledgeable representation from day one. I want to continue my tireless effort and work for the people of Ward 1 as their voice in city government as their Alderman.
Bob Martin
What is your educational/ professional background and how would you apply that to your office on behalf of the people of Waveland?
• College graduate
• More than twenty years of Community and State relations with CSX Transportation
• P.O.S.T .Certified Instructor for Accident Reconstruction on train vehicle collision for First Responders and Law Enforcement---five state area
• US Treasury
• US Navy Veteran serving three tours in Viet Nam
• I currently serve on Hancock County Port and Harbor Commission as Treasurer
• Published Author
• I would use my community networking skills to bring leadership to the city of Waveland using resources from our Hancock County Port and Harbor Commission to build our business community. As Treasurer of Hancock County Port and Harbor Commission, I currently manage a budget more than double that of Waveland. I will use my expertise to help build a better city budget so that we can improve the city’s services. Using my previous experiences, I will support our first responders that protect our basic way of life. I will support our hometown veterans as a proud Navy Veteran. With my business background I plan on adding validity to all actions taken by the Mayor and Board of Aldermen. I will do my due diligence to support a transparent government that represents all the constituents of Ward 1.
What neighborhood do you live in and why? Where are your favorite places to spend time in Waveland?
My wife Donna and I live in the E.W. Ulman subdivision of Waveland on Nicholson Avenue. We found this area the perfect place for us, with its historical Oaks, proximity to the beach and water, and its peaceful neighborhood. We chose Waveland to build our forever home because it offers everything we want and need; it is close to shopping centers, easy access to I-10, health care is readily available, and there is a strong military presence. Waveland offers the opportunity for recreation and self-expression through a strong and vibrant art community. It has that hometown feel of a close-knit community.
In my spare time, my favorite place is on the water. One of the reasons I live here is because of the beaches and the water. Waveland is a beautiful city, where the beaches and water are a drawing card for visitors and residents alike. I find that some of the best days can be had fishing and using our natural resources to enhance our way of life. We must protect our natural resources by maintaining and keeping our waters clean, our beaches free from trash to protect this way of life. I know how important our outdoor venues are to our citizens, including the fishing pier. People need recreation to live a balanced life and I will work to protect these assets.
What do you think is the number one issue Waveland is facing right now and what would you do to resolve it?
Business development is the number one issue facing Waveland, in my opinion. We must work to identify opportunities to reach new businesses and markets. This is an important gateway to unlocking long-term values for our community. We live in a market-rich environment because of our lifestyles, demographics, and our strong relationships. To build our business community takes a concerted effort on the part of city leaders. When businesses develop and thrive, the community thrives with enriched opportunities for recreation, improved infrastructure, better school facilities for our children, and a broader tax base. As Alderman, I will help seek out business development utilizing the Hancock County Port and Harbor Commission business development unit which will help bring business to Waveland at no expense to the city.
What is the one thing you like the most about life in Waveland?
The one thing that makes Waveland stand above other cities is its citizens and our way of life. We have it all here in Waveland, everything a person needs to create a life and live that life the best way possible. I came to the Mississippi Gulf Coast and to Waveland right after Katrina. I was here when City Hall was a tent on Coleman Avenue to prepay the taxes for my company so that this city and those like it would have working capital after the storm. I saw what Waveland was then and what the people were like at their worst moment. I was here just like so many others, to help this community grow again. We cannot get Waveland back to what it was, we can never have that again; we can, however, become a stronger and a healthier place. In my time spent here post-Katrina, I saw a proud, hardworking, supportive community. A community that shares an emotional connection while working together to build a sense of place for what we have today. I know there is work to be done to make Waveland a better place to live and work, I also know that we the people are the ones that can make it happen for a better tomorrow.
If you could change one thing about Waveland, what would it be?
The one change I would make would be the way our city’s properties are maintained. Our parks, including but not limited to Veterans’ Park, our buildings; fire houses, police department, and other government buildings, i.e. City Hall, including our pier, and Rights of Way. We should be aware that these public assets; our parks, city buildings, and community areas require protection for the health, welfare, and the safety of the tax paying public. I see this as an under-addressed need in Waveland. We can do a better job of maintaining what we have by opening lines of communication with our city employees, and our citizens. With a comprehensive plan for the city, this allows our infrastructure to become a priority within by utilizing our city’s oversight to make our city work for us, the people. We can then become a solvent city that gets out of the “Pay as you Go” mentality through allocation of proper funds to make this taxpayer investment a priority.
Why are you seeking public office and what do you hope to achieve?
I decided to seek the position of Alderman Ward 1 after listening to my friends and neighbors discuss the same issues continually, and there were many, without seeing any results. I could not hold on to the ideas that we needed a different way of doing business without putting myself as the one that could help move our community forward. I have had more than twenty years of experience managing projects and establishing working relationships with cities, municipalities, and towns across five southern states. We have what it takes to make Waveland the best city on the coast, with the proper direction and leadership.
My goals for the position of Alderman Ward 1 are to increase the funds for our infrastructure with a budget that is balanced. I have identified that Waveland has an insufficient capital improvement budget. We should increase our financial reserve for emergencies to a point where the city can operate for a minimum of six months, if required. While we have a line-item budget for infrastructure and capital improvement, this needs to be a separate budget all together. We cannot continue to operate the business of the city the way we did seventeen years ago, or even ten years ago, the city has changed, people have changed, and we must conduct our business a different way for us to move this city forward for the sake of our citizens and for generations of the future.
Henry Tebbe
What is your educational/ professional background and how would you apply that to your office on behalf of the people of Waveland?
My educational background consists of an undergraduate degree in English Education (BA), a masters degree in Secondary Education (MEd) from the University of New Orleans and numerous post graduate courses in psychology and Organizational Development.
Professionally I am a senior certified professional SHRM-SCP by the Society of Human Resource Management, served as President of the State and Local Chapters, Chairman of the 1984 country wide Human Resources Conference, 2 years on the national board and a board member on the UNO college of Education. Vietnam Veteran, 3 years active duty stateside as office manager (Personnel man), Officer Training and discharge as Lieutenant Commander. In 2019 I completed the Hancock County Leadership Program
All of my history, both educationally and professionally have taught me how to lead, set goals, plan, organize and do. Waveland has no plan (I don’t call beautifully drawn pictures a plan - it’s a picture and perhaps a good starting point). You need to have the ability to turn the picture into reality: plan, set goals, execute and measure). These are the skills I would bring to the council in addition to training our city workers to give them additional skills for self pride and betterment.
PERFORMANCE NOT PROMISES.
What neighborhood do you live in and why? Where are your favorite places to spend time in Waveland?
I live on Whispering Pines just off Beach Road. I had a weekend place in Bay St Louis destroyed by Katrina. I wasn’t sure about rebuilding. I sold the lot in BSL, and was presented the opportunity to buy 106 Whispering Pines Dr. next to a lot I owned at 104. It provided the openness my partner and I wanted, so Garcia and Sons to the rescue. That was 2014. So I really didn’t choose the location
Actually rebuilding Waveland is necessary to provide choices of where to spend time. I spend time riding my bike throughout Waveland and if I want a restaurant, I like Rum Kitchen. Unfortunately the supply of nice restaurants is in Bay St Louis and beyond. Lack of places to go and restaurants to frequent is a big blow to our economic development.
What do you think is the number one issue Waveland is facing right now and what would you do to resolve it?
Planning and the ability to execute those plans.
Any citizen can give the litany of things wrong or needing attention: contracts, oak trees, budget, technology (especially wi-fi),pier pilings in water, recycling, street paving, open gutters/drains, sidewalks, oversight of contractors and supervision of city workers etc., etc., etc.
I would “hound” the new mayor to restructure the city, have effective review process and hold people accountable for meeting goals which would result in better pay increases- not same for all. I would provide training to give workers a sense of pride and hope of promotions; I would push for budget compliance; plans with measurable results and due dates. I would develop a communications network so people learn what’s going on; I would identify a tech expert. (I have yet to do presentation/training where the technology was even minimally acceptable).
What is the one thing you like the most about life in Waveland?
I like the friendliness and helpfulness of residents; I like waving at everyone from my car or daily bike ride; I like the serenity and peacefulness of the area
If you could change one thing about Waveland, what would it be?
If I could only change ONE thing, I’d have to move. All the things from your previous questions MUST be addressed or I’m not sure I’d want to stay. The good news is that it’s more than possible and even likely with a new team at the helm. Anyone will be able to tell in the first two years if we made the right choices. I pray we will.
Why are you seeking public office and what do you hope to achieve?
I’m seeking public office because we , in waveland, are about to die or become part of Bay St Louis. We need to stop trying to duplicate Bay St Louis. We have our own personality.
With the help of the mayor I hope to
A. Reorganize the reporting structure
B. Completely redo the compensation program by updating job descriptions, initiating a review system and pay for performance - not across the board increases
C. Get someone designated as the in house IT person
D. Start training classes I’ll facilitate in management, supervision, conflict, time management, motivation and many others in which I’m qualified to train
E. Review the payroll and accounting system. I don’t like what we have
F Transparency through a revitalized communication network
G. Update and get approved our city charter and Ordnances
H. Internally - meet with all department Heads and Supervisors monthly
I. City sponsored athletics. We have a great park for all sports. Get parents and volunteers involved. Maybe there is a budding Serena Williams in our Ward
J. And more but realize I’m changing the job description for Alderman. You need someone who will get Waveland moving
We want to be the model. Wake Up Waveland
Editor’s Note: A similar meet the candidates featuring all candidates in the general election on Dec. 6 will be published two weeks prior to that date.
