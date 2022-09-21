The city of Waveland’s Republican Primary Election is scheduled for Oct. 4 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
All voting will take place at the Coleman Avenue Fire Station, located at 307 Coleman Ave.
Waveland City Hall, located at 301 Coleman Ave., will be open for absentee voting for the primary election on Sat. Sept. 24 and Oct. 1 from 8 a.m. to noon. Oct. 1 is the final day to vote absentee in person.
The Sea Coast Echo asked each candidate the same six questions. Below are their responses as submitted.
Waveland Mayor Republican Primary Candidates:
Jeremy Burke
What is your educational/ professional background and how would you apply that to your office on behalf of the people of Waveland?
While serving as an alderman in Waveland for eight years, I achieved the designation of a Certified Municipal Official by the Mississippi Municipal League. I obtained a Masters’s degree in Economic Development from The University of Southern Mississippi. My wife and I are local small business owners.
As an alderman, I have handled government budgeting and policy making. For eight years, Waveland has strengthened its financial position and utilized our resources to fund several projects. During the last eight years, I took advantage of opportunities to attend classes and conferences by the Mississippi Municipal Leagues. I’m one of only three elected officials in Waveland’s history to complete the Mississippi Municipal League Certified Municipal Official program.
I will use the knowledge that I have gained from being an alderman, the formal education I received from The University of Southern Mississippi, and the lessons I learned from being a small business owner to run the day-to-day operations of Waveland City Hall more effectively.
What neighborhood do you live in and why? Where are your favorite places to spend time in Waveland?
I live with my wife and kids in Ward 1 in the Jeff Davis Avenue neighborhood. We love this neighborhood so much that we have lived in three houses within a short walking distance of each other in this neighborhood over the last 12 years.
My favorite place to be in Waveland is anywhere that I am with my family. Sometimes it’s Gex park or the beach or even Coleman Avenue for Food Truck Friday while other times it’s American Legion Post #77 on a Sunday night for bingo.
What do you think is the number one issue Waveland is facing right now and what would you do to resolve it?
The lack of affordable housing options for first-time home buyers and young professionals is a problem that needs to be resolved. The lack of housing options results in young professionals moving back home with families as working adults.
As mayor, I will work with federal, state, and local officials to get more easily buildable lots available in the City of Waveland. Waveland has miles of abandoned roads in areas of the city that are in a favorable flood zone that could be opened. There will be more opportunities for affordable homes to be built when the streets are un-abandoned and the needed infrastructure constructed.
What is the one thing you like the most about life in Waveland?
It is a simple lifestyle, but it is a grand life. It is great to live in a community that has such a great sense of pride in its community. Neighbors look out for each other, and the worst traffic one will encounter is at a four-way stop when all the drivers are waving each other to go first. One would be hard-pressed to find a community with excellent public and private school options, that sits on the water, and is still affordable.
If you could change one thing about Waveland, what would it be?
I wouldn’t change anything about Waveland itself. My goal would be to change how Waveland services are delivered to the residents. It would be necessary for my administration to get things done promptly and with open communication all along the way.
Many Waveland residents have had issues with a ditch, a water bill, or a pothole at one time or another. What I would change about Waveland is the way these problems are addressed. It is frustrating when a resident or an alderman reports an issue to City Hall, and a timetable can’t be given as to when the issue will be addressed. When a problem arises, I would expect a timeline to be given to the resident of when it will likely be addressed. Many issues take time to resolve, but a resident deserves to know if the problem can be fixed the next day, the next week, in a few months or if Waveland doesn’t have the ability to resolve the issue.
Why are you seeking public office and what do you hope to achieve?
I am running for mayor because I want my children, your children, and your grandchildren to be proud to call Waveland their home. I want to give them the option to be able to move back to Waveland when they become adults. Waveland has all the ingredients to be the best city on the Mississippi Gulf Coast to call home. Waveland has a culture and assets that most cities can only dream of. I’m not running for mayor of Waveland because I need a job. I’m running for mayor of Waveland to serve the great people of Waveland.
I believe in serving others and finding lasting solutions to problems. The job of Waveland mayor will help me give back to Waveland on a larger scale. Being 36 years old with children still at home, I feel I have more motivation and skin in the game that will make me work harder for Waveland to be successful for future generations.
Charles Piazza
What is your educational/ professional background and how would you apply that to your office on behalf of the people of Waveland?
A college professor once asked the class, “Who am I,” “Why am I here,” and “What is my Purpose?”
My name is Charles Piazza, and I am a lifelong resident of Waveland. I attended and graduated from St. Stanislaus College in Bay St. Louis. I received my Associate of Arts degree from Pearl River Community College in Poplarville. I am also a member of Saint Clare Catholic Church. I have been gainfully employed at numerous shipyards and have been employed by a government contractor for the last 17 years. For the last 16 years I have served the residents of Waveland as alderman of Ward 4. My background is essential because I know the area and I know my fellow citizens. This knowledge will allow me to work on behalf of all Waveland citizens. I am willing to work daily to improve on our quality of life in Waveland.
What neighborhood do you live in and why? Where are your favorite places to spend time in Waveland?
Currently I live and have lived on Waveland Avenue in Ward 4 for many, many years. My wife and I raised our six children at this location. My enjoyment comes from visiting various businesses in the area. I especially enjoy watching my grandchildren stroll up and down the aisles of Walmart. Visiting Walmart and other businesses provides me the opportunity to meet and converse with my fellow citizens and also add to the city’s tax base.
What do you think is the number one issue Waveland is facing right now and what would you do to resolve it?
There are several issues we must address as a city. An open line of communication from City Hall to all our citizens needs to be improved upon. City hall belongs to all residents of Waveland and all need to feel welcome when they visit or call. Blighted properties must be addressed as a means of improving our city landscape. Drainage and street maintenance is an everyday issue that must be enhanced to provide a healthy community.
What is the one thing you like the most about life in Waveland?
Life in Waveland is a laid back, friendly, and caring atmosphere. Everyone in Waveland is considered family. We are a community like the Phoenix, we have risen from the ashes and continue to rise. We take care of and support each other, in the best and worst of times. As a community, we welcome everyone to come and visit and perhaps make Waveland a permanent home. After all, we are known as the “Hospitality City!”
If you could change one thing about Waveland, what would it be?
Transforming the Hwy. 90 Corridor to improve quality of life for residents and visitors alike as well as creating sustainable sales tax revenues. This can be accomplished by enacting the strategies in the REFOCUS Hwy. 90 plan.
I will strive to work hand-in-hand with the code enforcement department to clean up blighted properties city wide .
Why are you seeking public office and what do you hope to achieve?
Seeking public office is, first and foremost, an opportunity to serve. It is not self-serving or self-seeking. Having a servant heart is something that I pride myself in. Since the late 1990s, I have served the citizens of Waveland as Ward Four alderman for four terms. I have worked to ensure the city is a place of learning and leisure, one that is inclusive of all citizens, bringing to light that we are all different but can live together for a common goal. I have worked to ensure we have diversified Waveland’s footprint in the State of Mississippi and the Gulf Coast.
When you have dedicated many years of your life to serving the public, it is only natural to continue leading and to continue learning. Each day is new. Each day brings challenges that inspire me to be a better person, a better servant to those who have entrusted their livelihood to me. I hope to continue this service to ensure a safer, strong place for my grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and all citizens so that we are able to foster a city that is conducive to growth, fortitude, and the overall ability to move Waveland forward towards a brighter future.
Paul “PT” Taylor
What is your educational/ professional background and how would you apply that to your office on behalf of the people of Waveland?
I have had several supervisory and management roles throughout my career. I have been a patrol supervisor for two different agencies, and I successfully own two businesses. These positions have provided me with the skills and knowledge I need to create and implement plans for improvement, communicate needs, ideas, and solutions, delegate tasks to qualified individuals, work with a diverse group of people, and ensure quality work and performance is being done to reach a common goal.
What neighborhood do you live in and why? Where are your favorite places to spend time in Waveland?
I live in the “Gateway” Subdivision. It allows me and my family to have the space we need while being in a quiet area with close proximity to schools, stores, friends, and family.
Some of my favorite places to spend time around the city of Waveland are Buccaneer State Park and the beach front. The seawall is where I have fond memories of my now-deceased dad and I fishing and crabbing. One of my favorite annual events to partake in is the St. Clare Seafood Fest where you can find me cooking, serving food, listening to the band, and enjoying time with family and friends.
What do you think is the number one issue Waveland is facing right now and what would you do to resolve it?
There are several issues that our city is facing, including blighted properties and the loss/lack of businesses. I would get community input on the types of business they would like to see in our town that would be beneficial for generations to come. I would meet with current business owners to see what may be holding them back from being successful in our town and/or not moving businesses to Waveland. I would meet with economic developers to determine how to gain more successful businesses. It would also be imperative of me to meet with state officials in Jackson to determine available grants. Then, I would make sure our city is writing and receiving any grants available that will help us draw businesses to our area as well as provide our community with the opportunities they feel are important for now and the future.
What is the one thing you like the most about life in Waveland?
My favorite thing about Waveland is the potential it has to be an amazing city. I grew up here, and I have raised my family here. I hope my children will always call this home and will find it a great place to raise their families. I have been in Waveland for the best and the worst of times. I have seen it flourish, crash, and try to rebuild. I want to continue to rebuild this amazing city so it reaches its peak of potential that will provide the resources, commerce, and opportunities for generations to come.
If you could change one thing about Waveland, what would it be?
If I could change one thing about Waveland, it would be to see more community involvement, festivals, and business growth that will appeal to all ages and backgrounds.
Why are you seeking public office and what do you hope to achieve?
I want to achieve the position of mayor so I can help the wonderful city of Waveland rebuild and become the city I know it has the potential to be. I want to work with our community to help our city become more than just a dot on the map.
Jay Trapani
What is your educational/ professional background and how would you apply that to your office on behalf of the people of Waveland?
With over 35 years of experience managing people and businesses, as well as a degree in management and marketing, I have the necessary qualifications to provide leadership in fiscal matters, public affairs, contract negotiations, and city planning. I also have experience acquiring financing from federal, state, and local agencies to fund specific projects along with experience in grant writing. I’ve created and implemented marketing plans for public and private institutions, and I’ve worked with insurance adjustors after hurricanes to restore a private institution. I’d apply these qualifications and experiences each and every day while running the city of Waveland to the benefit of each Waveland resident.
What neighborhood do you live in and why? Where are your favorite places to spend time in Waveland?
My favorite places to spend time are at home with family, Waveland’s beach, and Gex Park on Coleman Ave. I used to hang out on the beach myself as a kid, and my six children all grew up playing there too. Now, I’ve got eight grandchildren, and they love to go to Waveland’s Public Library. When the Garfield Ladner Pier is functional, we all enjoy taking walks on the pier.
After Hurricane Katrina, my wife and I had jobs that allowed us to live anywhere in the United States. Instead of moving away, we rebuilt and moved back to this wonderful city because we couldn’t imagine living anywhere else. Waveland is our home. Since 2001, I’ve been a resident of Ward 2. With the redistricting of the city this year, I am now a resident of Ward 1.
What do you think is the number one issue Waveland is facing right now and what would you do to resolve it?
I have my own ideas about the issues facing Waveland, but as the mayor of Waveland, it is more important to know the issues that most concern the citizens.
As I walk the neighborhoods and speak with citizens, it became clear that the citizens of our city are concerned about community development and financial responsibility. Some of the primary concerns under community development included public safety, roads and drainage, the revitalization of Coleman Ave, repairing the Garfield Ladner Pier, and creating more recreational opportunities for our city’s youth.
Under financial responsibility, the citizens are worried about the cost of flood insurance, the lack of outside funding for city projects, rising cost of utility bills, and transparency from city government.
The next mayor must be able to address these concerns, plus run the day-to-day operations of the city. It is not an easy task, but one that I would welcome. I’ve been successful in turning around floundering healthcare companies, so I know I can help move Waveland forward over the next four years.
What is the one thing you like the most about life in Waveland?
The citizens. I love the small-town charm of Waveland. The citizens are friendly, polite, and come to the aid of others in need.
If you could change one thing about Waveland, what would it be?
Blighted property is something that concerns me. It’s been 17 years since Hurricane Katrina and Waveland still has many blighted properties. The city has recently had some success dealing with these blighted properties. I understand the legal process involved to have a blighted property condemned and demolished does not happen overnight, but we must do what we can to speed this process along.
Why are you seeking public office and what do you hope to achieve?
I’m seeking public office because many, many citizens have asked me to run for mayor. These citizens recognized my past positions on various local boards and committees and noticed my ability to “make things happen.” Becoming mayor of Waveland is not about a paycheck or retirement for me: it’s about bringing my knowledge, experiences, and leadership skills to city hall to continue moving our city forward.
Over the past few years, our city has rebounded to some degree from the damage of Hurricane Katrina. The next mayor needs to be someone that can bring Waveland back to pre-Katrina status, and continue to improve it beyond that point.
I believe I am the candidate with a unique perspective, who will not only lead Waveland over the next four years, but who can also develop a plan and a culture of leadership that will be in place for generations to come. I know that by working together with the citizens we can make our great city even better!
Editor’s Note: A similar meet the candidates featuring all candidates in the general election on Dec. 6 will be published two weeks prior to that date.
