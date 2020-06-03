The Sea Coast Echo is proud to welcome Katie Stevens as this summer’s junior reporter.
Katie,13, is a resident of Bay St. Louis and the daughter of Robin and Mark. She is sister to Sam, Nathan, Lucy, and Betsy.
She has been homeschooled for her entire educational career thus far.
“I like that I get more free time because, with public school, I feel like there is a lot of homework to worry about after school,” she said. “For homeschooling, it’s all homework.”
Katie said that she wanted to become a junior reporter because she “I love to write,” and “it’s my favorite thing.”
“I feel like it would be good for me to branch out,” she said. “Usually I like to write fiction. I’ve never really done a lot of non-fiction.”
The Echo’s junior reporters are responsible for pitching story ideas, and submitting stories and photographs for publication in the newspaper as well as the Sea Coast Echo website.
Katie said she hopes to gain a better understanding on non-fiction writing as well as learning how the newspaper is designed from start to finish.
The Sea Coast Echo welcomes submissions from our younger readers and anyone interested in becoming a summer junior reporter can contact Cassandra Favre at cassandra@seacoastecho.com.
