The city of Waveland’s general election is scheduled for Dec.6 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
All voting will take place at the Coleman Avenue Fire Station, located at 307 Coleman Ave.
Absentee voting is now underway. Waveland City Hall will be open Saturday Dec. 3 for absentee voting. Waveland City Hall is located at 301 Coleman Ave. and it is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information, call 228-467-4134 or email tfayard@waveland-ms.gov or kseale@waveland-ms.gov.
The Sea Coast Echo asked each candidate the same six questions. Below are their responses as submitted:
Mayoral Candidates
Jay Trapani (R)
What is your educational/professional background and how would you apply that to your office on behalf of the people of Waveland?
With over 35 years of experience managing people and businesses, as well as a degree in Management and Marketing, I have the necessary qualifications to provide leadership in fiscal matters, public affairs, contract negotiations, and city planning. I also have experience acquiring financing from federal, state, and local agencies to fund specific projects along with experience in grant writing. I’ve created and implemented marketing plans for public and private institutions, and I’ve worked with insurance adjustors after hurricanes to restore a private institution. I’d apply these qualifications and experiences each and every day while running the city of Waveland to the benefit of each Waveland resident.
What neighborhood do you live in and why? Where are your favorite places to spend time in Waveland?
My favorite places to spend time are at home with family, Waveland’s beach, and Gex Park on Coleman Ave. I used to hang out on the beach myself as a kid, and my six children all grew up playing there too. Now, I’ve got eight grandchildren, and they love to go to Waveland’s Public Library. When the Garfield Ladner Pier is functional, we all enjoy taking walks on the pier.
After Hurricane Katrina, my wife and I had jobs that allowed us to live anywhere in the United States. Instead of moving away, we rebuilt and moved back to this wonderful city because we couldn’t imagine living anywhere else. Waveland is our home. Since 2001, I’ve been a resident of Ward 2. With the redistricting of the city this year, I am now a resident of Ward 1.
What do you think the number one issue Waveland is facing right now and what would you do to resolve it?
I have my own ideas about the issues facing Waveland, but as the mayor of Waveland, it is more important to know the issues that most concern the citizens.
As I walk the neighborhoods and speak with citizens, it became clear that the citizens of our city are concerned about community development and financial responsibility. Some of the primary concerns under community development included public safety, roads and drainage, the revitalization of Coleman Avenue, repairing the Garfield Ladner Pier, and creating more recreational opportunities for our city’s youth.
Under financial responsibility, the citizens are worried about the cost of flood insurance, the lack of outside funding for city projects, rising cost of utility bills, and transparency from city government.
The next mayor must be able to address these concerns plus run the day-to-day operations of the city. It is not an easy task, but one that I would welcome. I’ve been successful in turning around floundering healthcare companies so I know I can help move Waveland forward over the next four years.
What is the one thing you like the most about life in Waveland?
The citizens. I love the small town charm of Waveland. The citizens are friendly, polite, and come to the aid of others in need.
If you could change one thing about Waveland, what would it be?
Blighted property is something that concerns me. It’s been 17 years since Hurricane Katrina and Waveland still has many blighted properties. The city has recently had some success dealing with these blighted properties. I understand the legal process involved to have a blighted property condemned and demolished does not happen overnight, but we must do what we can to speed this process along.
Why are you seeking public office and what do you hope to achieve?
I’m seeking public office because many, many citizens have asked me to run for mayor. These citizens recognized my past positions on various local boards and committees and noticed my ability to “make things happen.” Becoming mayor of Waveland is not about a paycheck or retirement for me; it’s about bringing my knowledge, experiences, and leadership skills to city hall to continue moving our city forward.
Over the past few years, our city has rebounded to some degree from the damage of Hurricane Katrina. The next mayor needs to be someone that can bring Waveland back to pre-Katrina status, and continue to improve it beyond that point.
I believe I am the candidate with a unique perspective, who will not only lead Waveland over the next four years, but who can also develop a plan and a culture of leadership that will be in place for generations to come. I know that by working together with the citizens we can make our great city even better!
Micah Tinkler (I)
Hey there! My name is Micah Tinkler. I am your independent candidate for Mayor of Waveland. Neither right-wing, nor left-wing. Like most of you, I’m part of the great common center.
What is your educational/professional background and how would you apply that to your office on behalf of the people of Waveland?
• Bachelor of Science: Marine Biology.
•Bachelor of Science: Environmental Science.
•Graduated with Honors with minors in History & Chemistry.
•Sixteen years with the Naval Oceanographic Office (NAVO) as an Oceanographer/Physical Scientist/IT System Administrator/Surveyor and Lead Representative on Overseas LIDAR Survey Missions.
•Eight years (and counting) in Real Estate, the last two as the Broker of my business, Double Win Realty (est. August 2020).
•Finally, I teach the curious how to use whole life insurance as a financial tool to create compounding interest, generate wealth and simultaneously pay down debt.
I have succeeded in multiple careers and conquered a wide variety of challenges. I have built a diverse stack of skills from scientific research and data analysis to marketing, persuasion and negotiation. I learned to be innovative and productive in both a ponderous bureaucracy (the U.S. Federal Government) and in a nimble home-based business.
I’ve led teams of scientists and contractors on multi-month missions to developing countries from Africa to the Far East. I’ve worked with foreign governments, militaries, scientific institutes and ambassadors to advance U.S. interests.
Now, I follow a Code of Ethics to advance the real estate and life insurance interests of my clients above my own. I’m no angel; however I’m ethical, rational and can clearly communicate complex ideas, systems and information to my clients and fellow citizens.
Ethical, imaginative, persuasive leadership feels like exactly the skill stack our new mayor needs to make Waveland amazing.
What neighborhood do you live in and why? Where are your favorite places to spend time in Waveland?
I have lived for 12 years in Ward 3, the Waveland Highlands subdivision, on Dicks St. I’m committed to it.
This house “felt right” to me after my first Waveland home was destroyed by Katrina.
I remained in Waveland because I believed we would build back better. Sadly, it feels like Waveland fell short of our minimal recovery expectations.
Like most honest residents of Waveland, I have no favorite places to spend time IN Waveland. I go elsewhere or stay home.
Who plans a date with their sweetheart… in Waveland?
Who goes shopping for cool stuff… in Waveland?
Who loves that awesome new hangout spot… in Waveland?
Who visits the great downtown bar and music scene… in Waveland?
If you’re truthful, the answer is... NO ONE.
Waveland has neglected solitude with an increasing price of ownership.
We will tackle these problems as a unified city.
What do you think the number one issue Waveland is facing right now and what would you do to resolve it?
There is a reason folks in Gulfport and Biloxi call Waveland “The Swamp.” We are a low-lying city on the Gulf of Mexico.
Flood insurance is the #1 issue in Waveland and it’s about to cost an additional $2.5M A YEAR.
The existing discounts to flood insurance are expiring with the October 2021 FEMA Risk Rating 2.0 changes to the NFIP. Legislative fixes like the Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss) introduced Homeowner Flood Insurance Transparency and Protection Act, may kick the can down the road; however a lasting solution requires altering the physical environment of Waveland.
Coleman Avenue is a flood velocity zone and remains under-developed due to cost-prohibitive elevation requirements. Jackson Marsh (Dobson’s Pond) is a side door for hurricane storm surge to travel deep into Waveland’s Ward 4. Always overlooked Bayou Philip is exposed to flooding from Bay St. Louis and cutoff from tall vessels passing under the Highway 603 Bridge.
Infrastructure investments like the Bluewater in Waveland Project (bluewater.ms) or Clearwater Gulf Coast, should be validated & tested while our city council secures permits and grants to build a lasting solution. The high price of insurance destroyed Pearlington. Failure to act on this issue could condemn Waveland to the same fate. We require a large scale storm surge protection infrastructure project to “change the math” on the flood insurance risks to Waveland.
Would you do me a small favor? Call your flood insurance agent and ask them to rate you a new flood insurance policy under Risk Rating 2.0. The difference between your current policy and the new, is what delay will cost you. Let me know what you learn.
What is the one thing you like the most about life in Waveland?
The unrealized potential to be Amazing.
If you could change one thing about Waveland, what would it be?
The flood risk is the prime problem. Solving this one thing unlocks Waveland to development, growth and the amazing future we COULD have. Waveland is like a marathon runner forced to compete while lugging a 100 lb. bag of wet salt. In housing price appreciation we rank #14, behind the Kiln! We lead only Pearlington, Moss Point and Pascagoula when we have the potential to be a rich, protected and hospitable city. Let’s avoid Waveland becoming a discount version of Bay St. Louis. Together, we can set Waveland free to flourish as its own unique city on the MS Gulf Coast.
Why are you seeking public office and what do you hope to achieve?
I have three major motivating reasons and lots of minor reasons. Come with me and I will make my major reasons clear.
Imagine, you and a friend are enjoying a wonderful day out on the banks of the river. As you relax you suddenly hear the cries of a child. You look at the river and see a child floating down the river, kicking and screaming and about to drown.
You and your friend jump in to help. Just as you get the child to shore, you hear ANOTHER cry for help in the river. There’s a 2nd child, coming down the river, kicking and screaming and about to drown. Back in the water you go with your friend.
As you get the 2nd child to shore, you hear a 3rd cry for help. Sure enough, there’s a third child floating down the river. You look upriver and you can just make out a fourth child coming round the bend.
Your friend turns and starts running up river.
You yell, “Hey! Where you going?”
Your friend says, “I’m going upstream to tackle the joker that keeps chucking kids in the river!”
The past Waveland mayor and city councils have done a reasonable job over the years in saving the “drowning children” as they come down the river. Rational people can disagree on this point. Perhaps in the same situation you would have acted differently? Predicting the possible results of a decision is a far cry from making the call and finding out.
Waveland has problems coming down the river. Some of those problems are backing up, like our roads and drainage.
Some of those problems are severe and lethal. Many we can solve upstream before they become drowning kids.
How would you feel about a mayor and city council thinking “upstream” and stopping major problems early? How would you, as a citizen of Waveland, feel about spending that ounce of prevention before it requires a pound of cure?
It depends, right?
How about an executive communication system that publicly lays out the pros, cons and potential trade-offs of an upcoming decision so you, the citizen, can understand it fast and collaborate with your alderman?
Would it be crazy to avoid spending countless frustrating hours reading through meeting minutes and instead have an updated, searchable site that could quickly get anyone up to speed on all major Waveland issues?
Let us get to my 2nd major reason.
Flood insurance. The Oct. 2021 changes to the National Flood Insurance Program represent an existential threat to Waveland. The older homes in Waveland that survived Katrina are facing massive flood insurance premium increases.
Laws and ordinances fail to alter the actual risks of damaging storm surge. Laws require subsidies that the federal government is now unwilling to pay. Shoreline infrastructure is required to change the physical environment and change the risk.
Has everyone read about the proposed mile-long lagoon project in Gulfport? It was presented to the Harrison County Supervisors on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 by Mr. Kenneth Jones, owner of Gulf Coast Development & Design in Gulfport.
Like the www.bluewater.ms project and the Bayou La Batre, Alabama “Alternative Shoreline,” it aims to protect the Coast during a hurricane combined with a tourist attraction. It seems impossible to keep this good idea down.
Will Waveland be last? Or do we lead?
And now my 3rd major reason.
Waveland is stagnant. In 2022, Waveland maintains the same 77-year-old municipal structure from World War II that pays by the hour and discourages innovation and experimentation.
When a system works poorly, people create workarounds. When the official system falters, slows down or fails, citizens use personal connections and request favors to solve their problems. The solution is NOT to force everyone to continue to use the old, stagnant system! The answer is a re-engineered system containing meaningful feedback loops to create solutions in a timely, productive manner.
Our current municipal system is broken and falling behind. Some of the existing system is useful and should remain, however much of it requires revitalization and re-engineering. We owe a debt of gratitude to our past; however it’s time to create our 21st Century future.
New systems mean new problems. Waveland is a small town of 7,000 people. We are gifted with the freedom to test ideas small and see which ones work and which ideas fail. We will cut short the failing ideas and let our winners ride. We will share our results with the MS Gulf Coast and lift us all into the Golden Age.
That’s what I have decided to achieve.
With your help, we will get upstream of our problems, protect our shoreline, re-engineer our municipal system and together we will
Make Waveland Amazing. The website is www.mwa.ms.
The last name is Tinkler, your independent Mayor.
Brice Phillips (L)
What is your educational/professional background and how would you apply that to your office on behalf of the people of Waveland?
• Adopted by a Navy Couple and lived in California till 1st grade, Newport, RI a couple years, Fairfax, Va. where we enjoyed watching the bicentennial fireworks in D.C. then overseas in 1976 to Taipei, Taiwan where we would listen to AFRTS, U.S. hams and shortwave when I attended Taipei American School, until the uprising of Taiwanese in ’79 after President Carter recognized Mainland China, then moved to Pearl River, La.
• Attended Pearl River Junior High and Pearl River High School.
• 1982-Attended St. Paul’s School in Covington, La. (this where I first contacted the FCC about application process for a broadcast station – WOLF radio at the school)
• 1983-completed two years Electronics Communication course at Slidell Vo-Tech, graduated with GED from Pearl River High school and attended LSU in Baton Rouge from 1983 to 1985. Prep classes for electrical engineering and environmental science.
• 1985-began self-employment, electronics bench repair business in Slidell, La. Earned Louisiana State Radio-TV board license (consumer, commercial, radio, tv, cb, audio, video, rf, security, and even fish pumps) sub-contracted Electrical Engineering work, earned first Amateur Radio Licensee 1989, FCC radiotelephone license.
• 1990-Bought my first home from another ham operator and moved to Bay Saint Louis from Slidell, La. Business name change from TV Man Enterprises became Phillips Electronics.
• 1991-Created the non-profit organization Hancock County Amateur Radio Association with Charles N. James because of the need to have a working two meter band repeater working in our community for emergencies, disasters and educational recruitment of ham operators, for emergency purposes in the community.
• Elected President of HCARA, Inc and became ARRL Emergency Coordinator (serving for six years), RACES (Radio Amateur Civil Emergency Service) operator for Hancock County, MS and a accredited Volunteer Examiner to test FCC Amateur Radio Licensees. Mentored and assisted many students through my instruction of formal radio communications classes for new licensees and emergency communications training, theory practices and correct operational procedures.
• 1992-1993-Hired by Hancock Broadcasting to rebuild the dark (off the air) and maintain WBSL, the only broadcast station in Hancock County.
• Rebuilt WBSL’s entire facility, all equipment and brought station into regulatory compliance, technical standards, revitalized stations business practices and learned management techniques. Acquired technical excellence and expanded my personal achievement earning next level as a Chief Engineer of a Broadcast station.
• Opportunities for broadcast capacity from a local Civil Defense concept truly took shape in 1993, by using the low powered AM backup transmitter from WBSL if main facility was damaged. That was the plan, access for trained Amateur Radio operators to control proper use of radio operations, primarily for emergency uses during communications disruptions, especially where at that time the most powerful hurricane (Camille) of the century devastated, (my community in the Bay) but AM radio was substantially ineffective in the reliable dissemination of information because of the interruption and interference from lightning static discharges in emergency uses.
• Hancock County Amateur Radio Assoc., Inc. first attempted to apply for a Non-Commercial Broadcast on FM. At that time there was a freeze on applications due to talk about new class broadcast service low-power FM service.
• Late 1994-completed and brought WBSL to recovered operational status.
• 1994-Sub-contracted to Advanced Medical Systems installing various types of GE Medical X-Ray rooms, turn-key operations, removal and new complete installs of Cath Labs, MRI, Angeo-plast, CT Scan, general X-ray rooms, all computer inter-phasing, cabling, grounding and troubleshooting to provide turn key operation upon completion all over the south U.S. throughout 1994 through early 1995
• Taught more classes for Ham radio, Incorporated HCARA, Inc. in ’94, remained President.
• Created a local REACT CB Radio Team in Hancock County and became President in ’95.
• Joined Bayside Fire Dept. in 1995 – date. Elected President twice.
• Earned a 97% average First Responders class accreditation in fire rescue training.
• 1995-began expansion of HCARA’s Community Service Radio Protection Project. ( a central co-located communications facility with Amateur Radio emergency communications with back-up stand by local public service radio repeater systems for inter-operability issues during any kind of disaster or communication disruptions to existing public service systems.) The first type of facility in the U.S. To research, develop and model this pioneering concept of public service through radio communications with faster public warning systems. Began collecting, repairing and refurbishing all types of comm equipment, antennas and gear for the facility.
• 1999-Two members remaining Christine Stach and I changed the legal structure of HCARA, Inc. in preparation of the new broadcast division of HCARA and the opportunity to train ourselves and others through the use of this new tool. (Maybe even a job), also for training opportunities for other persons with disabilities in radio communication, broadcast experience, engineering, day to day proper operations training and incorporating the asset of a broadcast station into emergency operations. Development and incorporation of a solar-wind alternative powered Community Radio.
• Service protection project -“Rain, Shine or Another Hurricane Camille.” Serving through the “ART” of radio, concepts began.
• A broadcast station, amateur radio emergency operation center and backup public service communication facility, powered with alternative renewable energy sources has never been all co-located together in a disaster resistant, self-sufficient power generating communications facility to support specifically local emergency management operations and constructed to survive any type of man-made, natural disaster or backup facility for network model replication of facility that can be constructed effectively in a geographically spaced form throughout the entire U.S. for Homeland Defense, every communities protection and redundant public service backup operation, specifically for any type of emergency situation for every American citizens safety of life, health and property.
• 2000-after more than a year of engineering, legal research of corporation, IRS 501c3 investigation and eventual approval, HCARA, Inc. applied for and obtained a new 100 watt low power FM Broadcast Station for this underserved community to provide the only locally based 24-hour source, (with every warning event code in full automatic activation mode) Emergency Alert System for the citizens, including myself.
• September 2000-filed Broadcast application for WQRZ.
• December 2000 - HCARA, Inc. was just one of 255 out of approximately 3,800 applications to be technically proficient, sound and was accepted for further processing by the FCC.
• August 2001 - HCARA, Inc was issued a construction permit for this new station in 18 months expiration date.
• Sept 2001-with a renewed sense of priority Homeland Security Defense issues, the research, development and necessary incorporation of every type of communications systems to be added to the project. I continued stockpiling all types radios, finding surplus communications equipment, repeaters, portables, hand held radios, antennas, tower sections. I collected, repaired, recalibrated and refurbished more than 40 repeaters systems, dozens of handhelds, portable Vhf, Uhf, Hf and mobile units. Researched, designed and custom engineered the audio, video, data and power control systems for inter-operability between these communications systems.
• With no funding, I started to buy one piece of required broadcast station equipment each month out of my SSI allotments.
• Solely engineered the entire facility, I poured all concrete and physically assembled three communications towers myself.
• Latter part of WQRZ construction phase of the fall of 2002, during Hurricane Isadore and Lili, we lost our vehicles and still wasn’t successful in fundraising for HCARA, Inc. to build WQRZ, I asked my father to co-sign a loan to buy the $5,000 dc-powered broadcast transmitter and $2,000 for the Emergency Alert System. I finished construction of the new solar powered, battery-operated WQRZ- LP broadcast station with a four bay antenna at 110-ft mark, engineered for minimal energy consumption operation two weeks before final expiration of our FCC Construction Permit.
• To have a new service to provide a “working 24-hour a day, seven days a week Emergency Alert System EAS for our community.
• WQRZ Community Radio Station was on the air January 29, 2003.
• Research and development was now in full swing for the project “in research, development and a faster public warning systems in the community.”
• Addition of more amateur radio repeaters, data radio and amateur television repeater systems was developed and constructed.
• New cooperative agreements were underway with the newly appointed director of the Hancock County Emergency Management Agency began for hurricane preparedness, (always on Camille anniversary), fire safety, weather warnings, spotting and other public service PSA’s from local public safety personnel, public forums and local entertainment.
• 2004- Granted WQRZ- LP Station renewal from FCC – 8 years till 2012.
• 2004-ARRL Emergency Communication Class Examiner
• 2004-Appointed ARRL Public Information Officer
• 2004-ARRL Emergency Communications Recognition Award
• 2004-GIVE Distinguished service award recognition from State of Mississippi.
• 2005 April-Received “Outstanding Citizen Award” from the Hancock County Chamber of Commerce.
• Pre-Katrina WQRZ only had 130 supporting members.
• 2005-WQRZ is only one of four out of 41 Radio Stations to survive the most destructive natural disaster in our nation’s history. (Hurricane Katrina.)
• I was the only and sole communication source with outside world with all traffic in and out of ground zero with the broadcast, amateur radio and public service operation in the entire county for the first week following the disaster. Further development of large amounts of public community service and disaster recovery information programming continues to date.
• Community opinion line, job report, news, wx, civics and educational programming continued with alternative music therapy for WQRZ. (Local Artist, Blues, World, Jazz, Rock, New Age, Dance-Techno, Radio Theater and emergency preparedness.)
• 2005 – from tornados to Hurricane Katrina top this years activities.
• Ten days before Katrina, (Camille anniversary) did extensive interviews about disaster preparations and you with Hancock EMA.
• One day before Katrina I relocated extra ham radio gear, extra public service radios, spare antennas for each system, extra coax, test equipment, WQRZ minimal broadcast station operation equip, etc to Hancock County EOC in Bay Saint Louis (less than mile from Bay Bridge at 27 foot elevation)
• Original studio and home destroyed completely by Katrina.
• Engineered and constructed a complete Emergency Communications Operation Point on the spot after the worst disaster in US history, in less than two days, then moved entire systems five times since disaster. Provided 24-hour emergency dispatch operation of all public services for more than 10 days after Katrina, as the only operational communications source in the entire county.
• Served in volunteer mode for more than 261 days after Katrina and continuing service.
• 2005-ARRL Emergency Communications Recognition Award for Katrina
• 2005-Appointed as ESF-2 Communications Director for Hancock County Emergency Operations Center.
• 2005-Awarded the Individual Adult Achievement category of the GIVE (Governor’s Initiative for Volunteer Excellence) award for the State of Mississippi.
•2005-2006 WQRZ –LP Katrina Radio made front cover of “The Signal” publication from the Society of Broadcast Engineers and Radio World magazines.
• 2006-became Hancock County Emergency Operations Center Public Information Officer
• 2006-Honored in Washington, D.C. by President Bush and the Small Business Administration’s Phoenix Award for outstanding contributions to disaster recovery by a volunteer.
• 2006-lived in my FEMA camper at 3rd Emergency Operations Center in Kiln, Ms.
• WQRZ 5th Studio after Katrina and continuing construction of Amateur Radio systems, linking, integration, development of operational backup communications capabilities for Hancock County Emergency Operations Center for the upcoming Hurricane Season.
• I continue proudly volunteering for my community.
• 2006-Annexed by city of Waveland Ward 4
• Have 40 years in personal business and non-profit organization volunteer management.
• I have earned over 40 FEMA Incident Command System certifications in Emergency Management courses.
• Hancock County Emergency Operation Center Emergency Support Function #2 Communication Director ESF-2
• Been in volunteer service to the community I live and love for over 32 years for the safety of life, health and property.
• I have understanding of the environmental challenges in Waveland for potential future climate change, Emergency Management procedures and ongoing updates of federal and state policies - guidelines to sustain a storm ready informed citizenry, homeowners and community overall.
• Will bring 100 percent city transparency, accessibilities and accountability for all citizens and taxpayers of Waveland, Mississippi.
What neighborhood do you live in and why? Where are your favorite places to spend time in Waveland?
• Resident in Hancock County for 32 plus years - My First House - 2006 annexed Waveland Ward 4 resident
• I enjoy daily life in my environment I call home and love.
What do you think the number one issue Waveland is facing right now and what would you do to resolve it?
• Climate Changes - Hurricane Protection for entire city - continue hardening infrastructure in all wards
• Work with our local, state and federal government partners and citizen stakeholders to actively seek, procure and obtain funding and grant opportunities to assist disaster mitigation and resiliency.
What is the one thing you like the most about life in Waveland?
• Overall - day-to-day - quality of life - environment - community diversity
If you could change one thing about Waveland, what would it be?
• Waveland City Charter Change - “Constitutional Proper” fair and equal citizen representation in your local government to better serve all the citizens of Waveland.
• Part-time mayor status - cut current mayor salary in half and add fifth Alderman-at-Large to oversee all 4 wards of city of Waveland.
• No more mayor can break a tie in legislation mode and veto power also.
Why are you seeking public office and what do you hope to achieve?
• Seeking part-time mayor status with fifth added Alderman-at-Large.
• A more disaster-resistance city, community and surrounding areas.
• Audits, quality control, city employee performance and public mayor reports for the citizens and taxpayers of waveland - Will Provide 100 percent public transparency!
• New oyster reefs for general public use, storm surge protection and new aquaculture opportunities in MS sound of waveland - Mitigation strategies of flood protection on Waveland front beach and back sides of Waveland Ward 4 annexed areas.
• Greenspace Coleman Ave - Parks - Outdoor Amphitheater - Garden and recreational space for residents and tourist to enjoy the serenity the city of Waveland’s unique community.
• Have permanent emergency plans and procedures for protection of all city assets and equipment during hurricane season for a better response and life saving response capabilities of Waveland Law Enforcement and First Responders.
• Greenspace development of all Waveland FEMA Katrina Flood Buyout properties.
• Continue hardening all infrastructure in all wards - drainage, utilities, and city services.
• Sidewalks - bike paths
• Address irresponsible apartment management and developers for a code of safety, storm-ready and maintenance policies for the safety of life, health and property in Waveland.
Ward I Alderman Candidates
Rhonda Aime-Gamble (R)
What is your educational/professional background and how would you apply that to your office on behalf of the people of Waveland?
I am a graduate of Our Lady Academy. I received my AA degree from Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College at Jeff Davis and then attended University of Southern Mississippi at Gulf Park. My paralegal career spanned nearly thirty years. I was the first Hancock County Justice Court Clerk and received years of continuing legal education hours from Ole Miss Judicial College. Having an astute attention to detail and the ability to move tasks forward expeditiously, I know what it takes to obtain the solutions and how to navigate the complicated governmental agencies to accomplish the difficult tasks that face our city.
What neighborhood do you live in and why? Where are your favorite places to spend time in Waveland?
I am a lifelong resident of the area, grew up on Ulman Avenue in Bay St. Louis, am the daughter of E.V. “Gus” Aime and the late Janet Breland Aime. I have lived in Ward 1 of Waveland for over 35 years where I raised my three children and am married to Ret. Army Major Jay V. Gamble. I am the fourth generation on both the Breland and Aime sides of my family to make Ward 1 my home. As a matter of fact, my home was built by my late grandfather, K. T. (Ted) Breland.
I love our community and the people in it. I enjoy meeting with people at various functions and events. We are very fortunate to live in an area where we can spend time at these events and take the time to enjoy the beauty of our beaches and parks. I am an avid reader and enjoy sitting in my yard under the shade of the large Live Oaks with a good book. I miss the days of taking my boys playing baseball at the Waveland fields, and shopping and visiting on Coleman.
What do you think the number one issue Waveland is facing right now and what would you do to resolve it?
Waveland has been struggling since Hurricane Katrina and I am committed to kicking Waveland’s economic development into high gear. It isn’t too late. But it requires a strong voice and proactive approach. We can accomplish this by expanding and improving community amenities, through cooperation and partnerships which will fuel infrastructure, education, business, and the non-profit sector. I want to work for the people of Ward 1 and the entire city of Waveland and be the voice for the people.
What is the one thing you like the most about life in Waveland?
I feel that the residents are the lifeblood and spirit that makes Waveland great. The resilience of those who make Waveland home keeps it moving forward. We are no stranger to the devastating forces of Mother Nature, having been literally destroyed during hurricanes of the past. But as the Phoenix rose from the ashes, we continue that resilient spirit and come together, neighbor helping neighbor, and rebuild better and more beautiful than before.
If you could change one thing about Waveland, what would it be?
If I could change just one thing about Waveland, it would be the pace at which city government moves and addresses current and potential issues. I believe in the potential for Waveland to be a power player along the coast. We need to tap into every resource at our disposal and create the energy needed to draw businesses, industry, and residents to our doorstep. Economic development is needed to reach the next step in our recovery. We owe that to our children and grandchildren to keep the next generations here locally.
Why are you seeking public office and what do you hope to achieve?
To say that I am passionate about my community is an understatement. I have a reputation for being the first to volunteer and assist with a public need. I have not waited for an election to lend a helping hand for the people of my ward and their needs. I have been actively participating in city issues, such as blighted properties, ordinances, the development of a golf cart reciprocal agreement, and the indexing and organization of the city charter. I have been asking questions to the city, both at the board meetings and directly to city hall and have sought documents for almost two years now to find the answers and the solutions. My experience and knowledge of Waveland removes the learning curve and provide Ward 1 with knowledgeable representation from day one. I want to continue my tireless effort and work for the people of Ward 1 as their voice in city government as their Alderman.
Cheryl Crosby Tenney (I)
What is your educational/professional background and how would you apply that to your office on behalf of the people of Waveland?
I graduated from Bay High. I attended MGCCC and was pursuing my RN degree when Hurricane Katrina hit the MS coast. I received my degree from Appalachian Technical College. I have been a stay-at-home mom since 2000. I have been involved with my children’s schools and held several PTSO offices. I have been instrumental in smaller proactive community activities, having been president of two homeowner associations.
What neighborhood do you live in and why? Where are your favorite places to spend time in Waveland?
I live in the Emerald Lake Estates neighborhood and my why is because I love it. My favorite place to spend time in Waveland is on our beautiful beaches. I enjoy cruising the beach with my children and grandchildren on the golf cart taking in all the salty air. I love our community.
What do you think the number one issue Waveland is facing right now and what would you do to resolve it?
I feel the number one issue Waveland is facing right now is the loss of pride, accepting status quo rather than expecting and working towards growth and being excited about the future.
What is the one thing you like the most about life in Waveland?
The one thing I like most about life in Waveland is the simplicity and friendliness of its people. We are a caring community.
If you could change one thing about Waveland, what would it be?
The one thing I would change about Waveland is I would clean up the blighted properties, bring in more jobs and improve communication between leaders and citizens.
Why are you seeking public office and what do you hope to achieve?
The reason I am seeking public office is because I feel it is my duty to make a change and be the change. I want to work with our new city leaders that will be elected on December 6 to get the job done. I hope to achieve transparency and bridge the gap in our community.
Mathew Adams (L)
What is your educational/professional background and how would you apply that to your office on behalf of the people of Waveland?
I hold a B.S. in Construction Engineering Technology from USM. I’m a licensed residential builder, a licensed residential electrician, and am currently a private sector electrical engineer. I am also approaching my ninth year of service in the Mississippi State Guard where I am a Captain (O-3), company commander, and Military Emergency Management Specialist. My background has provided experience with the private and public sector contracting, interfacing with stakeholders and sub-contractors, and leading and developing personnel and soldiers. These experiences combined with my training in FEMA’s Incident Command Structure as an emergency management specialist are the reasons I will be able to offer the service Waveland’s citizens deserve.
What neighborhood do you live in and why? Where are your favorite places to spend time in Waveland?
I was raised in Bunny Park subdivision, on Turner St., and currently live in Anna Henry subdivision, on Nicholson Ave. I loved the neighborhood I grew up in for the quiet streets and friendly neighbors, so much so, that I continue to invest in this area and still enjoy living here. I love how close I am to the beach and enjoy going on aimless, weekend cruises along the beach and through town to keep up with development and municipal progress.
What do you think is the number one issue Waveland is facing right now and what would you do to resolve it?
Unaccountable leadership. I believe, through no single fault of any single person, that the Waveland government has become complacent and lethargic. We need accountable leadership that can be counted on to oversee their personnel efficiently and in the best interest of all Waveland taxpayers. This need for accountability goes all the way up to the Board of Alderman and Mayor. As your 1st Ward Alderman, I will take ownership of my decisions and actions. I will always hold the responsible use of taxpayer funds as my top priority. I will be accessible, transparent, and principled.
What is the one thing you like the most about life in Waveland?
I enjoy that I live in a small town. Small towns offer quiet, peaceful enjoyment of one’s private property that cannot be found just anywhere.
If you could change one thing about Waveland, what would it be?
The population’s interest in their local government. As a Libertarian, I believe that government is inherently inefficient, but the most effective government is found at the smallest level. At the city level, we can speak to our representatives regularly and actually influence their decision-making. Municipal government makes decisions that most closely affect people’s everyday lives. I believe everyone has a duty to be interested in the process before writing it off as failing.
Why are you seeking public office and what do you hope to achieve?
I am seeking public office because I believe the collection of my life experiences has brought me to a place of principled belief and ability that will best serve the residents of Waveland. Libertarians believe in NAP, the Non-Aggression Principle; meaning don’t hurt people, and don’t take their stuff. Living with one another really can be that simple. I want our government to provide the essential services taxpayers want, and I want it to be done in an efficient and trustworthy manner. I will achieve this as a Waveland Alderman.
Ward 2 Alderman Candidates
Bobby Richardson (R)
Richardson declined to participate in the Echo’s question and answer forum.
Clarence Harris (D)
What is your educational/professional background and how would you apply that to your office on behalf of the people of Waveland?
I completed high school at Valena C. Jones in Bay St. Louis and attended Mississippi Valley State College in Itta Bena, MS.
I worked for Stennis Space Center for 31 years and ten years for Richard’s Disposal of New Orleans.
I would use that experience in the position as alderman to benefit the city and Ward 2.
What neighborhood do you live in and why? Where are your favorite places to spend time in Waveland?
The neighborhood I live is the central part of the city and I have spent most of my life there.
My favorite place to spend time is on the beach.
What do you think the number one issue Waveland is facing right now and what would you do to resolve it?
I don’t know a number one issue that Waveland is facing that no other city is facing. I would work with the mayor and department heads to make Waveland a better place to live and raise a family.
What is the one thing you like the most about life in Waveland?
It’s a nice, quiet, small town city atmosphere.
If you could change one thing about Waveland, what would it be?
Create an atmosphere of more revenue for the city and make the city more business friendly and ensure that city officials are more engaged with the employees and the public.
Why are you seeking public office and what do you hope to achieve?
I’m seeking office because I feel that I have the experience and knowledge to bring to the board to work with the mayor and other aldermen to achieve great and better things for the city of Waveland.
I hope to help make Waveland the best city on the Coast to live and raise a family.
Ward 3 Alderman Candidate:
Incumbent Shane LaFontaine is running unopposed and did not participate in the question and answer forum.
Ward 4 Alderman Candidates:
Gary Catalano (R)
What is your educational/professional background and how would you apply that to your office on behalf of the people of Waveland?
Honorable discharge from the United States Marine Corp. in 1975.
As a young man, I went from a laborer to owning my own businesses, by making common sense decisions in the sales and financial fields knowing that my decisions would affect other people’s lives as well.
What neighborhood do you live in and why? Where are your favorite places to spend time in Waveland?
My wife Gwyn and I live in Idlewood subdivision. Idlewood is a quiet area with room for our eight grandkids to play safely in the streets and close to the beach.
What do you think the number one issue Waveland is facing right now and what would you do to resolve it?
Waveland has many issues that need to be addressed. The first thing we need to do is change the appearance of Hwy. 603 and Hwy. 90 coming into Waveland. We have more empty commercial space than any other city on the coast. With my business knowledge, I will work hard with the next administration to help change the appearance of entering our city so we can bring new businesses to the city to fill the empty retail spaces and bring tax dollars to the city to help keep our taxes down. Thereby, the city will have the money to support the police and fire and other departments of the city. Also, we need to bring Coleman Avenue back. The city needs a sports complex that will also bring tax dollars. The city has the property already on Waveland Avenue. We need activities for our kids and grandkids’ future. There are way too many unmaintained properties and code enforcement need to be applied.
What is the one thing you like the most about life in Waveland?
The southern hospitality is unbeatable, serenity on the beaches fishing, casinos, and low crime rate.
If you could change one thing about Waveland, what would it be?
Promote and improve our quality of living. Preserve the integrity of a great town of coastal living.
Why are you seeking public office and what do you hope to achieve?
(MWGA) To have the opportunity to be a public official for the city will be an honor to bring loyalty and transparency to all citizens of Waveland. I will make sure that I remember that I work for the citizens of Waveland, the voice of the people, to give back what has been given to our family and help Waveland get back on the map. I hope to achieve that Waveland will be known as the first on the coast again. God bless the city of Waveland and the citizens of Waveland.
Jeremy Clark (I)
What is your educational/professional background and how would you apply that to your office on behalf of the people of Waveland?
I graduated from Saint Stanislaus High School in 1998 and have a B.A. in Psychology from The University of Southern Mississippi. I have worked at Saint Stanislaus for 16 years serving in several leadership positions. I have spent 11 years on the school’s administration team, serving as Director of Residency, Director of Guidance, and Dean of Students. I am currently in my fourth year as the Director of Admissions.
In my positions at the school, I have tackled a variety of challenges head on. I don’t look for quick fixes, I look for long-term solutions. I have successfully created innovative programs and efficient, streamlined processes. Throughout the years, I have learned to lead by example. If elected, I will apply the same approach to my work for the city as I do in my career, showing commitment, initiative, and foresight. I will use sound judgment and strategic thinking to make sure that decisions are being made with the best interest of Waveland in mind.
What neighborhood do you live in and why? Where are your favorite places to spend time in Waveland?
I live in what is historically known as the Mestayer Subdivision, which is located between Market Street and Sears Avenue. My wife and I chose this area for our home because of the scenic beauty that surrounds our property and its proximity to the beach.
Some of my favorite places to spend time in Waveland are on the beach or on the water fishing and boating with my family. I also enjoy spending time at home doing yard work with my wife, grilling out, watching football, and playing with my son.
What do you think the number one issue Waveland is facing right now and what would you do to resolve it?
In my opinion, the City of Waveland faces several critical issues. Most of them are fairly evident and I do not think that any one is more critical than the others. At the end of the day, it boils down to a lack of revenue -- primarily tax revenue. In order to increase tax revenue, we need to be able to attract residents and businesses alike to support that goal. We need to develop strategies to showcase the benefits and incentives of working, operating, and living in Waveland. I know that there are no quick solutions and I cannot say that I know all the answers to our issues. I can promise that, if elected, I will work diligently with my fellow aldermen and the mayor to find viable solutions.
What is the one thing you like the most about life in Waveland?
There are many reasons why I like life in Waveland, but if I had to choose only one it would be the sense of community and support among neighbors. You need only take a walk on the beach or visit Coleman Avenue for Food Truck Friday to see how welcoming and accepting the people of Waveland really are!
If you could change one thing about Waveland, what would it be?
My goal, if elected, is not to “change” Waveland. I can identify several areas that are in need of improvement, and my goal is to advance and rejuvenate Waveland while maintaining our community’s values and culture. I want to help create a Waveland that is self-sufficient and able to identify and solve its own problems.
Why are you seeking public office and what do you hope to achieve?
I am running for alderman in Ward 4 because I truly believe that I can serve the citizens of Waveland and make a positive impact on the city’s future. If elected, I will work hand-in-hand with fellow officials to establish a shared vision for the future, and to develop goals and plans that make that future possible. I will work with my colleagues and constituents to enact policies and procedures that will ultimately lead to long-term sustainable success.
Lynn T. Smith (L)
What is your educational/professional background and how would you apply that to your office on behalf of the people of Waveland?
My name is Lynn T. Smith and I am running for Ward 4 Alderman. I attended George Walton Comprehensive High School, Marietta, GA and studied Commercial Art and History at University of Georgia. I attended Watkins Institute, Nashville, TN towards an Associates Degree in Fine Arts.
From 1986 to 2005 I worked as a sous chef and chef at various venues managing kitchens where I was able to bring food and labor cost down but maintaining an excellent quality product coming out of my kitchens. I have been in service to my community as a volunteer since 2013 working at WQRZ-103.5 FM/WQRG-96.3 FM which is part of the Hancock County Amateur Radio Association, Incorporated. I serve as Administrative Assistant but my duties also included Radio Operations, Air Shifts, Marketing and alerting our listeners of hazards when we have inclement weather. In 2014 I became a Ham Radio operator, my handle is KG5CNJ. I have numerous Incident Command System (ICS) certifications from FEMA so I could continue serving my community as a volunteer at the Hancock County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) during bad weather, if it’s a Hurricane, I work in the radio room at the Emergency Operation Center (EOC) and have previously run the Cold Weather Shelter and Safe Room on numerous occasions. With my management skills and communication skills I can be of service to my Ward 4 neighbors.
What neighborhood do you live in and why? Where are your favorite places to spend time in Waveland?
Currently I reside in Shoreline Park at the end of Indian Street. The sparse population makes it a quiet place to be with plenty of room and wildlife and just minutes to whatever services I may need. My favorite place to spend time in Waveland is here at home and the beach.
What do you think the number one issue Waveland is facing right now and what would you do to resolve it?
Waveland is at a fork in the road right now and hurricane protection should be the number one priority. Louisiana keeps building more levees that will push the water towards us during any kind of Tropical Storm that comes towards the area or the West of us and the Sea Level keeps rising. The people who live on the beach and in the Shoreline area on both sides of Highway 603 suffer every time. We need to start out economically and maybe adding reefs to slow down storm surges could be one solution for the these areas of Waveland and maybe going back to MDOT and other agencies about rethinking the water-flow up on 603. Last, let’s all think about more family friendly green spaces and common areas. Flood insurance keeps getting more expensive and will be harder to get. The Mississippi Gulf Coast is getting cluttered enough so let’s keep our beach areas in Waveland ‘a place to get away from the rest to rest’.
What is the one thing you like the most about life in Waveland?
The best thing about Waveland are the people. Strong, resilient, good and kind folks.
If you could change one thing about Waveland, what would it be?
Our corridors need help. Highway 603 and Highway 90 do not have a pleasing appearance. Some new ordinances on signage and starting with some trees being planted are a good start and inexpensive. Ward 4 North of Highway 90 is so overgrown on the roadsides. Cutting the area twice a year isn’t working. It’s only aesthetics, but a start. Roads in the area since I’ve been here have also needed help.
Why are you seeking public office and what do you hope to achieve?
Soon I will be going door-to-door to hear what the residents in the area need and want and will listen to any suggestions. I will always be available to hear from all my neighbors. I am seeking public office to be a voice for Ward 4! I do have one agenda and that’s to be part of making Waveland a place that folks want to come and live and for them to become a part of our community. Please give me your vote of confidence and lets get to work to better our city of Waveland.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.