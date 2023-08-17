Meaningful Measures: ‘A Match Made in Heaven:’ Waveland residents start podcast centered on providing positive influences to young men

Editor’s Note: Meaningful Measures is the Sea Coast Echo’s monthly feature highlighting inspirational people in Hancock County. The individuals featured are nominated by members of the community.
Laronne Lewis Sr. said it was a “match made in heaven” when he ran into Charles Hawkins.
“I found out he raised his son, so I knew we could collaborate,” he said. “We need more men to step up to be a positive influence to these young men. That’s the answer, that’s the key to all of that.”
Da Bodybuilder
Lewis is a New Orleans native, but spent his summers and weekends in Waveland with his grandmother. He is a 1993 graduate of Bay High School and attended college in Perkinston.
Lewis is a pro-natural body builder with 16 titles to his name, he said. He also promotes nutrition and well-being.
Lewis said he decided to move to Waveland because it’s more peaceful than his home city of New Orleans.
“I’ve been shot before and I’ve been stabbed,” he said. “So, I try to teach those young men how to control their emotions and try to make better decisions. I also tell them don’t make decisions early in your life that will hinder their future for the rest of their life.”
The podcast was one of the items on Lewis’ bucket list. He wanted to find some other men to collaborate with to help the next generation of young men succeed, despite the environment they may be living in.
“Being hands-on with all three of my sons, I just figured that I would be a good person to promote as far as helping young men to go on the right path,” he said. “I, too, was a young man who grew up in a household — had a stepdad — but he wasn’t much of a father figure, to me so I depended on guys in the community to help me. I’m the oldest sibling.”
Lewis said he also took on the role of man of the house growing up.
“People don’t realize there’s a lot of young men who’s playing that role today,” Lewis said. “I’m a firm believer that if we want change and we want something different, we got to go to the root of the problem. Most of these young men, they’re acting out because of the lack of guidance that they have from positive men. I often tells guys and women that if we want our kids to be different, we have to be the example for them. You can’t expect for a young man to know anything different than what he sees.”
Lewis said that these days, social media often acts as the parents.
“Social media is good, but when kids spend more time on social media than they do with their parents, then what do you expect?” Lewis said. “No disrespect to the parents. Some of them are working two jobs and social media is geared at teaching those kids, especially young men.”
Lewis said that young people these are days are exposed to a different set of circumstance than when he grew up.
Da Blue Belt
Hawkins was born and raised in Waveland. He is one of five boys and the son of Patricia and Thomas Hawkins Sr.
He is a 1994 graduate of Bay High School. For a while, he attended Alabama State University and then went on to complete his four-year degree at Columbia Southern University.
He is the father of one son, who he said he raised by himself.
Hawkins returned to Waveland and said he almost lost his life during 2005’s Hurricane Katrina.
“Right there, I realized, from that time until now, I have a purpose and I feel the most need to address young men,” Hawkins said. “My love for mentoring young men is apparent because this is all I think about. When I met Laronne, me and him partnered up and he has the same situation. It’s rare to find a single father, a black single father at that. And we’re teaming up and we’re just finding out what we can do for our young men because we believe our young men are the foundation of society and if we fix the young men, we can fix the society.”
Da Chop Shop
Lewis and Hawkins started the podcast, Da Chop Shop, about two months ago.
The pair have hosted five episodes so far and topics include: The current state of young men; what it means to be a man; how to communicate with young men; and how to build bridges and relationships.
The podcast airs every other Sunday, or twice a month, on Lewis’ and Hawkins’ Facebook pages, The pair plan to create a Facebook page specifically for the podcast as well as a YouTube channel.
Lewis and Hawkins said they also have plans to host guest speakers as well as bringing on the young men.
“Like I said, I believe in going to the root of the problem,” Lewis said. “Let the young men tell you what’s the problem. Our platform is really set up for men and young men to learn how to work together, communicate with each other.”
Hawkins said they plan to bring in people from the community who they feel contribute in a big way.
Hawkins said that his biggest influences included his father, and his pastor, Jeffrey Reed.
“My father taught me how to work,” he said. “And my pastor, who is the hardest working person I’ve ever seen in life.”
Lewis said his personal influences included his Uncle Michael Lewis and Uncle Tyrone Lewis.
“Those are the first two guys I ever met that really showed me what I needed to do as a man running the household,” he said.
Both said they have received a positive response from the community when it comes to Da Chop podcast.
Hawkins said an international podcaster contacted them and invited them as guests speakers.
Da Goals
One of their goals is to also inform local elected officials about what the young men want to see accomplished in the community.
“Once we start understanding what the kids need,” Hawkins said, “we can take those needs to our city leaders and start saying ‘this is the plan that they need to accomplish what they need to do.”
Lewis said leaders “ought to want to do it.”
“Those are our future homeowners, those are our future taxpayers,” he said. “It just makes sense. Gear it to what they need.”
Hawkins said “sometimes what they want isn’t in the cards.”
Hawkins said both he and Lewis want to use their experience with Jujutsu and bodybuilding to teach discipline.
Hawkins has a blue belt in Jujutsu.
“I want to introduce martial arts to young men because Jujutsu is really about controlling who you are and submitting to different positions,” Hawkins said. “Like, you can’t just do what you want and be successful, and that translates into society. I think that will be a different angle.”
Lewis said that by teaching bodybuilding, he is also teaching how to build self-esteem and self-confidence. It’s a sport where one can say they did it on their own.
“How you look when you start out and how you look at the end of this thing is all driven by what you did, not what nobody else did,” Lewis said. “This is strictly you and they can’t take that away from you.”
Da Name
Hawkins said when people think of a chop shop, they think of “taking valuable things from a vehicle and chopping it up and bringing it to the community.”
“We’re doing that with our information that we have,” he said. “What we’re doing is taking the valuable things that we know and we’re taking it to our community, chopping it up and giving it to our community.”
