JACKSON, MISS. – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) joins the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) and other state agencies in recognizing the week of May 3 as Hurricane Preparedness Week.
MDOT wants residents to prepare today for hurricane season, which officially begins June 1 and runs through November.
“Don’t wait until hurricane season to prepare, start now,” said Commissioner Tom King, Southern Transportation District. “An above average hurricane season is predicted for this year. Before any tropical weather forms, residents should have an evacuation plan in place.”
To help residents plan evacuations, MDOT provides free travel resources including hurricane evacuation maps in English, Spanish or Vietnamese, and the MDOT Traffic mobile app.
The hurricane evacuation maps will be distributed through newspapers in south Mississippi the first week of June. Additional copies of the maps will be mailed to numerous city halls, libraries and other community centers in south Mississippi for distribution. Orders can also be placed online at GoMDOT.com/maps.
Residents are also encouraged to download the MDOT Traffic mobile app. The app provides real-time traffic conditions throughout the state and will be utilized to publish emergency alerts directly to users.
“The resources are there to ensure you keep yourself and loved ones safe when a tropical system threatens,” said King. “It’s up to you to create an evacuation plan before the storm and stay prepared during hurricane season.”
For more information about hurricane preparation, visit GoMDOT.com/hurricanes. Also visit www.msema.org for additional safety information.
For up to date traffic information, visit MDOTtraffic.com or like and follow @MississippiDOT on Facebook and Twitter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.