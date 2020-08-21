The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) offers multiple resources to help Mississippi residents prepare for a hurricane to ensure everyone is ready before a tropical system threatens.
To help residents prepare their evacuation plans, MDOT provides free resources including the MDOT Traffic mobile app, a hurricane evacuation kit checklist and the 2020 MDOT Hurricane Evacuation Guide in English, Spanish or Vietnamese.
The Hurricane Evacuation Guide features information to assist in developing a preparedness plan such as evacuation routes, contraflow information, radio coverage areas through Mississippi Public Broadcasting and important contact information from the Mississippi Highway Patrol, American Red Cross, Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and bordering state DOTs and highway patrols. Individuals and families will find vital information about shelters, pet care, lodging and travel resources.
Residents are encouraged to download the MDOT Traffic mobile app which provides real-time traffic conditions throughout the state and will be utilized to publish emergency alerts directly to users.
The hurricane evacuation checklist provides a list of recommended items to include in evacuation kits including flashlights, a first aid kit, non-perishable food to last 14 days and more. With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, residents should also plan to add items like face masks, hand sanitizer, gloves and disinfecting wipes to help keep everyone safe.
“MDOT makes it easier than ever to get prepared before a hurricane threatens the Mississippi Coast. These resources are free, just a click away and are vital when putting together your evacuation plan,” said Commissioner Tom King, Southern Transportation District.
To download the Hurricane Evacuation Guide and the full hurricane evacuation kit checklist, and for more hurricane safety tips, visit GoMDOT.com/hurricanes.
Follow @MississippiDOT on Facebook and Twitter along with the hashtag #HurricaneStrong this hurricane season.
