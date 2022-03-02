The Mississippi Department of Transportation on Wednesday announced on social media that the contract to repair the Pearl River Bridge on I-10 should be awarded this Friday, March 4, with an estimated completion date of some time next month.
“The contractor will be allowed to work 24/7,” according to MDOT’s statement. “For the work plan, we anticipate they will remove the damaged bridge rail first then hydro demolition and replace the damaged bridge deck while making repairs to the beams underneath the bridge. Traffic will then be moved to the newly constructed right lane so that repairs can be done on the left lane.
The anticipated completion date is mid-April.”
Both the eastbound and westbound lanes of I-10 were closed in Hancock County in early January after a fiery single-vehicle crash at the Pearl River Bridge.
Officers of the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the accident. Officials said a semi-truck hauling cars collided with the bridge and the vehicles caught fire.
The truck driver was able to escape unharmed, officers said, but all seven vehicles being carried — all BMWs — and the truck, burned.
MHP officers and Mississippi Department of Transportation personnel worked overnight at the scene, and an MDOT engineer inspected the bridge to ensure it was structurally sound before reopening traffic the next morning.
Many motorists were stranded in their vehicles overnight on the interstate, with no way to pass or turn around.
The outside westbound lane on I-10 has remained closed since the crash, causing continued traffic delays.
