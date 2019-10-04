Summer may be officially over, but Mississippi's beaches are finally back open for business.

The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) on Friday lifted the water contact warnings for state beaches, which have been closed since June 22 due to a fresh-water algal bloom.

The MDEQ, "through its beach monitoring program, lifted water contact warnings Friday for all 21 standard beach segments as well as the four nonstandard segments that were issued Aug. 6," according to an agency press release issued late Friday. "Water contact warnings were also lifted for Pass Christian Harbor, Long Beach Harbor, and Bay St. Louis Harbor."

MDEQ began issuing closure advisories the weekend of June 22 " due to a rapid growth of Harmful Algal Bloom (HAB) on the surface of the water in the affected areas," an agency spokesman said at the time.

"The results received today for water samples collected Oct. 2 for toxicity testing for HAB were all below the EPA guidelines of 8 parts per billion for microcystin toxin," according to Friday's release.

“Since monitoring first verified the presence of a Harmful Algal Bloom, our obligation has been to ensure the public’s health was protected," MDEQ Executive Director Gary Rikard said in the release. "Today’s results are well below the threshold set to protect public health, and we are extremely pleased that we can lift the water contact warnings. We appreciate the partnership with the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources (DMR) in researching and monitoring the HAB over the past several months.”

According to the National Park Service, there has been no observed evidence of the algae bloom impacting the barrier islands of the Gulf Islands National Seashore. All beaches in the park are currently open.

"In addition, DMR’s sampling indicates that recreational and commercial fishing off-shore in Mississippi waters remains unaffected by the algal bloom and is safe for consumption," Rikard said.

The locations of the water contact warnings and the beach sampling stations can be found at http://opcgis.deq.state.ms.us/beaches/.