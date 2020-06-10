The Mississippi Department of Education on Tuesday released an outline of considerations for reopening Mississippi’s schools.
According to a release from MDE, the department partnered with nine superintendents to create the document: Todd English of Booneville School District; Jason Harris of Columbia School District; Adrian Hammitte of Jefferson County School District; Tess Smith of Lamar County Public Schools; Charlotte Seals of Madison County Schools; Lance Evans of New Albany Schools; Bonita Coleman of Ocean Springs School District; Matt Dillon of Petal School District; and Miskia Davis of Sunflower County School District.
“Considerations for Reopening Mississippi Schools” is a “three-month timeline of strategies for school leaders to consider to plans for the start of the 2020-21 school year.
“The document is intended to be used as a resource and starting point for districts to consider local needs in collaboration with stakeholders,” the release states.
The considerations will be updated in three-month intervals to adjust to changes with the COVID-19 outbreak, MDE states.
“Local school districts are responsible for designing school schedules that best meet the needs of their communities,” the release states. “School calendars, including the first and last day of school and school holidays, are set at the district level. State law requires schools to provide 180 days of instruction each year.”
