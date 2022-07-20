The Diamondhead City Council on Tuesday voted to name Jon McCraw as its new city manager.
McCraw has served as the interim city manager since early last month, when then-City Manager Michael J. Reso resigned and was later named as city clerk for the city of Bay St. Louis.
McCraw previously served as comptroller for the city of Diamondhead, and before that, was the business manager for the Bay-Waveland School District from 2014-2018.
