Some people tease Martin Elzy, by calling him St. Martin because of his volunteer work in his community after Hurricane Katrina. Martin laughs at the suggestion, but his volunteer work after Katrina is worthy of, at least, awareness.
Elzy answered a knock on his door around noon on Monday, August 29, 2005, after the high winds of Hurricane Katrina had appeared to have passed through Bay St. Louis. At the door were Michael Galloway and Earth Williams and their infant son.
“The water is coming,” Michael said to him.
Galloway and Williams had been living in an apartment complex on Citizen Street on the south side of the railroad tracks in Bay St. Louis. As the water began to rise, he gathered his family and they trudged through the rising waters, which had already risen to more that a foot high outside their apartment.
They got to the railroad tracks and walked the two to three hundred yards of railroad boulders to Washington Street, making it to Elzy’s house. They were the first of about fifteen guests who would join Elzy and his wife Barbara at their residence in the weeks after Hurricane Katrina.
Initially, Elzy had evacuated along with his wife and her sisters and their families, first heading north towards Hattiesburg, then changing destinations because of the snail’s pace of traffic, heading east toward Alabama. But the traffic wasn’t moving any faster going east, so Elzy decided to bail in Gulfport and called his friend Craig Saucier to pick him up in Gulfport.
“Craig said, ‘Man, you’re crazy,’” said Elzy. “But it’s a good thing I did, because when things started to happen, I was in the right place to help people.”
That decision proved to be beneficial to the Galloways, the neighbors across the street from Elzy whose house was damaged and without power, and Albert Ishem, who lived one street over and whose house was severely damaged.
“I kept knocking on Mr. Toot’s (Ishem) door, and at first I couldn’t get an answer,” said Elzy. “The roof of his house had been completely blown off and was sitting on St. Francis Street. But I kept knocking and calling his name, and I finally heard some movement, and I found him hiding under a leaning wall and furniture.
“I eventually was able to convince him to leave with me and go to my house,” said Elzy.
Elzy had generators going, so he was able to keep the house cool and comfortable for his house guests. His refrigerator was full, so he felt confident that he could keep his guests fed for at least a week.
In addition to sleeping arrangements in the home’s three bedrooms, Elzy set up two tents in his backyard. Meals at the house were joyous gatherings according to Elzy as his guests celebrated their shelter and meals and the company of each other.
“Rev. (Jeffrey) Reed helped out with food and clothing,” said Elzy. “He was in contact with Bishop T.D. Jakes who was sending truck loads of food and clothing.”
Elzy was employed as a dealer at a local casino, and he also ran a cement-finishing business. With the casinos closed and no new construction happening, Elzy had time on his hand to run his house which had turned into a makeshift shelter, as well as some expanding volunteer work.
“Food, clothing and supplies were coming in by the truckloads from Bishop Jakes,” said Elzy. “Rev. Reed was able to secure us a hangar at Stennis Airport, so we were able to help a lot more people.
“I got my cement crew together, and we started going out all around the county delivering food and clothing to people,” Elzy explained. “The looks on the people’s faces said it all. They were so thankful. At first some of my crew were asking how much they were going to get paid. But after a day of helping people, they started to realize the value of helping people.”
“You don’t owe me a nickel,” said one of his cement finishers with tears welling in his eyes.
“This was all about helping people,” said Elzy. “We helped so many people. We brought food and clothing and supplies to people all around the county: Bay St. Louis, Waveland, Lakeshore, Pearlington, Ansley, Shoreline Park, Heron Bay anywhere we could find people, anywhere we were told to go. The people were so grateful.”
“That’s the Martin that I’ve always known,” said Sandra Price, events planner for Retrofit, a community organization that provides help and assistance to a variety of needs in the community. “Wherever I am, whatever we do in the community, Martin is there also. He always makes sure that we have the money to do the things we do.”
Price said that she uses a line from an episode of the sitcom Martin television series to describe Elzy’s support of events that Retrofit does to impact the lives of children in the community: “Marty Mar loves the kids.”
“That’s our line to him,” said Price. “We couldn’t do a lot of the things that we do without Martin.”
“Martin brought food and supplies to so many people,” said Mark Johnson who has worked with Elzy finishing concrete for more than thirty years. “He helped a lot of people after Katrina. Martin’s a good dude.”
