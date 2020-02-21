The Carnival celebrations kick into high gear on the Coast this weekend as the clock counts down toward Fat Tuesday.

The Krewe of Diamondhead will parade this Saturday, Feb. 22, beginning at noon; the St. Paul Carnival Association will parade Sunday, Feb. 23 in Pass Christian beginning at 12:30 p.m.; the Mystic Krewe of the Seahorse will host its Lundi Gras parade in Old Town Bay St. Louis beginning at 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 24; and the Krewe of Real People Next Generation will wrap it up on Mardi Gras Day in Bay St. Louis beginning at 1 p.m.

Krewe of Diamondhead

The Krewe of Diamondhead will host its 2020 Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday, Feb. 22, beginning at noon on Gex Drive, taking a left on Aloha Drive, to Kalani Drive, and right on Golf Club Drive.

Mississippi State Sen. Philip Moran, served as the grand marshal for last year’s parade.

‘I love the Krewe of Diamondhead parade because it is family-friendly!’” Moran said.

The Krewe of Diamondhead has a long and storied history. The krewe formed in the 1970s. Joe Salvatore reigned as King Ali’i Honua I at the first Mardi Gras ball in 1975.

The Krewe of Diamondhead’s 2020 Royal Court consists of: King Scott MacNamee, Queen Jamie Morgan, Maid Sherri and Duke Jim Bulger, Maid Suzy and Duke Hoppy Smith, Maid Annette and Duke Mark Miller, Maid Cindy McNamee and Duke Peter Morgan.

The theme for this year’s Carnival season is “The British Invasion.”

Diamondhead has several other krewes which host their own celebrations, elect their own royalty each year, and march along with the Krewe of Diamondhead, including the Krewe of Selene, the Krewe of Kamehameha (Boaters) and the Krewe of Olympus.

Other krewes such as the Krewe du Shoe and the Krewe of Tiki participate in the parade each year, but don’t publicize royalty.

The Krewe of Olympus was formed in 2007, and consists of a president, vice-president, secretary, treasurer, and five members of the Board of Directors who hold position for no more than three consecutive years. Membership is by invitation only, and limited to 100 members. Events covered by membership dues are the cocktail/announcement dinner dance in September, the Annual Mardi Gras Ball in January, and the Toga Party or Spring Dance in March.

The Krewe of Olympus debutantes for the 2020 Carnival season, Hayden Fairley Matheson and Rebecca Patout Walk, presented at the Olympus Mardi Gras Ball on Feb. 1, at the Diamondhead County Club Emerald Ballroom.

This year’s Olympus royal court includes King Zeus XIII Tim Kennedy and Queen Hera XIII Kelly Kennedy; and attendants Apollo John Kunellis and Aphrodite Janelle Kunellis.

Last September, Captain and Founder of the Krewe of Selene, Terri Downie, announced Queen-Elect Angie Burkhardt and King-Elect Steve Burkhardt.. Maids for and dukes for the royal couple include Maid Jane Aguda and Duke Cat Aguda; Maid Gail Gonsoulin and Duke Kory Lawrence; and Lady-in-Waiting Sue Foster Warren and Equerry Tom Warren.

Krewe of Kamehameha King Akua Kai 44th Joe Murray and Queen Mary Craig Murray said goodbye to a glorious season on Jan. 4, by crowning new royalty, King Akua Kai XLV, Ken Dropco and his Queen Janie Lamb Dropco.

Their royal court includes Duke Rick Sierveld and Maid Mary Alice Sierveld; Duke Bill Buchanan and Maid Noni Buchanan; Duke Hawes Amos and Maid Eva Amos; Lady-in-waiting, Jan Wiley and Equerry Gary Wiley.

St. Paul Carnival Association

The St. Paul Carnival Association will host its 88th annual Mardi Gras parade on Sunday, Feb. 23, beginning at 12:30 p.m.

The parade starts at the corner of Davis Avenue and Second Street, proceeds to Scenic Drive turns west to Henderson Avenue, North to St. Louis, east to Church Street, south to Second Street, east on Second to Davis Avenue.

This year’s royalty includes King Christian LXXXV James Benigno Jr. and Queen Christiana 2020 Anne James.

The St. Paul Carnival Association is one of the oldest Mardi Gras krewes on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, forming in 1930.

St. Paul’s School was then St. Joseph and its entire faculty was composed of nuns, the Sisters of Mercy. There was very little money to operate the school so a group of ladies decided to have a Carnival ball on Mardi Gras night for the benefit of the school. This group of ladies was headed by the Knosts and the Langs. Since there were no gymnasiums in town and no other hall large enough, the first Ball of the Mercy Carnival Association was held in a large tent which was being used for a skating rink. After a few years the Mercy Carnival Association became the St. Joseph Carnival Association and when the name of the school was changed it became the St. Paul Carnival Association. Many different places were used for the Balls since the first Mercy Carnival in 1930 until the St. Paul Gym was built. Sometime during the ‘50s, the Carnival Association began having a parade in connection with the Ball. Each year the theme of the parade is changed. The Ball is always held on Saturday night and the parade on Sunday preceding Shrove Tuesday. Trophies are now awarded to outstanding organizations and family floats. Beads and trinkets are thrown from the floats. In the late 60’s, doubloons were added to the throws. On one side of the doubloon is a picture of the Pass Christian Marker. On the other side is a picture representing the theme of the parade for that year. It also contains the name of the Carnival Association and the year. The 1953 Kings Float was the first in the history of parades to be pulled by a tractor. The King of that parade was Doctor C.D. Taylor. Each year the King and Queen receive Carnival banners from the organization to display in front of their homes on Mardi Gras or the week of Mardi Gras to denote that they are members of the Royal Family of Christian and Christina. Many Kings and Queens have come and gone since 1930, and many parades have rolled through the streets of the Pass.

The Mystic Krewe of the Seahorse

Bay St. Louis’ own pirate krewe will parade in Old Town this Lundi Gras, no longer led by a traditional King and Queen but by Captain Longbeard and Lady Claiborne aboard their pirate ship.

On Monday, Feb. 24 beginning at 5 p.m.,The Mystic Krewe of the Seahorse, the non-profit that also created the popular “Pirate Day in the Bay” event, will celebrate it’s 7th year with the theme of “Mutiny in the Bay”.

As pirates tend to do, they have taken over the Mystic Krewe of the Seahorse and now the krewe will be led by a Captain Longbeard and Lady Claiborne, in lieu of the king and queen who led the krewe in the past. Named to their posts in December and celebrated at the Pirate Party held January 18th, Captain Longbeard is Albert Ghergich and Lady Claiborne is Noel Allen Lizana. They will preside over all events related to the Seahorse Krewe this year, including Pirate Day in the Bay, the Seahorse Open and the Lundi Gras parade, plus other community events.

Organized by volunteers with the Krewe, the Lundi Gras parade is growing each year and was recently named a Top Twenty Festival or Event by Southeast Tourism Society, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting travel and tourism within twelve states.. Revelers will enjoy unique throws, decorated golf carts and Krewe members in full pirate costume.

“This krewe has really developed well in a short time,” said Ginny Cabell, a Seahorse board member and one of the parade organizers. “Our members have helped us brand something very unique. The krewe has enveloped a community, brought in out of town visitors from our surrounding states and beyond, and allowed us to give back to our community.”

The parade will roll at 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 24 from the corner of Depot Way and Bookter St., travel down Necaise Avenue Main Street., 2nd Street., DeMontluzin Avenue., Beach Boulevard., then disband at the parking garage on Court Street. The Seahorse Krewe welcomes pirates of all ages to line the city streets to catch specialty light-up Seahorse beads, LED swords and throws.

The Mystic Krewe of the Seahorse is named after a small ship that was instrumental during the War of 1812. According to history the Seahorse fearlessly sailed into the Bay of St. Louis and single-handedly fought the entire British Armada. Before eventually sinking, the Seahorse was able to disable or sink several British war ships, which delayed the British advance on New Orleans. The delay allowed Andrew Jackson sufficient time to fortify his position and defeat the British at the Battle of New Orleans.

If you’d like to participate in the parade, go to mkotsh.com or email mkotshtreasurer@gmail.com for an application.

The Krewe of Real People — Next Generation

The Krewe of Real People: The Next Generation will wrap up the Mardi Gras season in Hancock County with its annual Fat Tuesday parade on Feb. 25, beginning at 1 p.m.

The parade will follow the traditional route, beginning at Necaise Avenue, turning right on Main Street to Beach Boulevard, turning right on the beach, then right on Union Street; taking Union to Blaize to Sycamore Street, finishing up at Bookter Street

“It’s not really about outside influences,” Krewe of Real People: Next Generation 2018 King Rickey Lewis last Mardi Gras Day. “It’s people that were born and raised here and have a vested interest in this community. We are real people.”

In the pre-Civil Rights era, there doesn’t seem to have been much mixing of the races at Carnival time.

“At one time, Biloxi even had a Zulu parade,” Murella Hebert Powell wrote in “A Brief History of Mardi Gras.” “The black community had their own parade whose king arrived at an oil dock and marched through the streets of Biloxi in the early morning hours.”

In Bay St. Louis, the 100 Men’s Benevolent Association held sway in the 1930s, sponsoring Indian parades and an annual Carnival ball.

In a Feb. 11, 2001 Sea Coast Echo article written by Bennie Shallbetter, Bay St. Louis resident Alvina Nichols (who passed away in September 2016 at the age of 90) recalled her father James “Sun” Rosemond.

Just like in the New Orleans Indian parades, the men dressed in hand-made Native-American style finery, complete with buckskin and feathered head-dresses.

“Daddy would start weeks ahead getting his Indian wig ready,” Nichols said. “By stealing just a little bit of hair from a bunch of horses’ tails, that’s what it was made of, and my mother would spend weeks making her dress.

“Everyone would work on practicing for the parade on what used to be Easy Street, and is now Karen Street. It was just a little alley.”

Nichols said her father “never missed carnival, not even the year my brother Cornell was born on Carnival day. … He waved to my mother when the parade went by our house on Sycamore Street, and then got up on the stage at the 100 Men’s Hall and announced the birth of his son.”

Other predominantly African-American Carnival organizations continued through the 1970s, including the Merry Makers, Les Dames, Mademoiselles Bon Amis, and the Pleasure Seekers.

The Krewe of Real People formed in Bay St. Louis in 1981 to carry on that tradition, parading on Fat Tuesday each year into the 21st Century, although it was more integrated.

“To be a member of the Krewe of Real People, all you have to do is want to be a member,” krewe co-founder Sandra Price told the Sea Coast Echo in 2003.

“To be willing to work with other people. We’re not big and we’re not fancy, but we put our hearts into our parade and all our activities. We want to keep this going for the community to give something back, and to keep the spirit of the season alive for the children. The letters of the name “REAL” stand for Realist, Energetic, and Loving People, Price said.

The Krewe of Real People later morphed into the Krewe of Diamonds, which operated for 12 years in the Bay before the children and grandchildren of the original Real People founders took over with the Krewe of Real People -- The Next Generation, which first paraded in 2018.