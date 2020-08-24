A Tropical Storm warning is still in effect for Hancock, Harrison and Jackson counties, but Hurricane Marco has weakened and is projected to make landfall at some time Monday afternoon in Louisiana, then continue westward along the coast toward Texas.
The National Hurricane Center said in its Monday morning update that Marco’s maximum sustained winds have decreased to around 50 mph with higher gusts, and further weakening was expected. However, tropical-storm-force winds extended up to 105 miles from its center.
Tropical Storm Laura was a expected to move over the Caribbean Sea just offshore of the southern coast of Cuba on Monday, then move over the central and northwestern Gulf of Mexico Tuesday night and Wednesday.
Laura was projected to strengthen into a hurricane on Tuesday and make landfall somewhere near the Texas-Louisiana border in the early morning hours on Wednesday.
