The Hancock County Emergency Management Agency on Sunday evening issued its first mandatory evacuation order for what is expected to become Hurricane Sally.
The order takes effect Monday at 7 a.m. and includes all low-lying areas, residents living on rivers, river inlets, bayous and creeks and in travel trailers, modular homes, mobile homes, homes under construction and/or partially constructed homes.
The order was issued in association with the Hancock County Board of Supervisors and the cities of Bay St. Louis, Diamondhead and Waveland.
The Emergency Management Agency will also open the Kiln Shelter, 18320 Hwy. 43, at 7 a.m. on Monday, in conjunction with the American Red Cross.
If you're going to the shelter, "please make sure to bring all items to be self-contained," according to a press release from the EMA, including "bedding, medications, personal hygiene items, drinks and snacks."
Pets will not be allowed in the general population shelter.
For more, contact the Hancock County Emergency Management Agency at 228-255-0942.
The Hancock County and Bay-Waveland School Districts and St. Stanislaus College have all canceled classes for Monday and will make a determination about Tuesday's classes tomorrow.
Gov. Tate Reeves on Sunday declared a state of emergency in preparation for the storm, which is expected to make landfall either late Monday or early Tuesday.
A Hurricane Warning is in effect from Morgan City, La. to Ocean Springs. A Storm Surge Warning is in effect from Port Fourchon, La., to the Mississippi-Alabama state line.
At its 7 p.m. update on Sunday, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) reiterated that Tropical storm Sally is forecast to become a hurricane on Monday with life-threatening storm surge, hurricane-force winds and heavy rainfall expected along portions of the Gulf Coast, including Hancock County.
"On the forecast track, the center of Sally will move over the north-central Gulf of Mexico tonight and Monday, and approach the north-central Gulf Coast within the hurricane warning area Monday night," according to the update. "Sally is expected to move slowly northward near the southeastern Louisiana or Mississippi coasts through Tuesday.
"Sally is expected to be a slow moving system resulting
in significant flash flooding for the central Gulf Coast Monday into Wednesday. Sally is expected to produce rainfall of 8 to 16 inches with isolated amounts of 24 inches over portions of the central Gulf Coast from the western Florida Panhandle to southeast Louisiana from Monday through the middle of the week. This rainfall
will likely result in new widespread minor to isolated major flooding on area rivers."
