A Kiln man who was wounded after shooting at two Hancock County sheriff’s deputies last month has been formally charged in the incident.

“On Feb. 4, Mark McMaster was arrested in Orleans Parish in connection with the officer involved shooting that occurred on Jan. 27 in Kiln,” Hancock Chief Deputy Jeremy Skinner said in a press release Wednesday. “McMaster has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer. He is currently in custody at Orleans Parish Prison awaiting extradition.”

The incident occurred on Jan. 27 in the 7000 block of Crazy Horse Drive, officials said at the time. Sheriff’s officials had been called to the scene of a disturbance at the residence when McMaster exited the home and began shooting in the deputies’ direction.

They returned fire, wounding McMaster in the neck, officers said last month.

McMaster was airlifted to a New Orleans hospital for treatment.

Skinner said at the time that the officer who wounded McMaster would be placed on paid administrative leave and offered counseling before returning to work. The sheriff’s office has not yet publicly identified the officers in the incident.

Since it was an officer-involved shooting, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation took over the case.

Skinner said there was no further information available as of Tuesday.