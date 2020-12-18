A Gulfport man on Friday entered a guilty plea in the 2018 shooting death of D’Ante Washington at Martin Luther King Park in Bay St. Louis.
“Xavier Lamar Simmons, 21, pled guilty at the Hancock County Courthouse to manslaughter and armed robbery for the June 6, 2018 shooting death of D’Ante Washington at Martin Luther King Park,” District Attorney Joel Smith said in a press release Friday. “Judge Forrest A. Johnson sentenced Simmons to 40 years, with 20 years to serve in prison.”
Two men were shot in the incident, Washington and Dquan Lewis, then both age 23. Washington later died of his injuries at University Medical Center in New Orleans. Lewis was treated and released at a local hospital.
The Bay St. Louis Police Department responded to the scene after receiving 911 calls about shots being fired at the park.
“Witnesses described a gold sedan leaving the area and a t-shirt being thrown out of the window, that later was forensically tested and matched to Simmons’ DNA,” Assistant District Attorney Chris Daniel said in the release. “Detectives were able to identify the owner of the gold sedan and were able to determine that it was being used by Simmons at the time of the shooting. Other witnesses are the scene we able to later identify Simmons as the shooter.”
Simmons was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshal Service in Avoyelles Parish, La., on Sept. 27, 2018, and later extradited back to Hancock County.
During the plea hearing, D’Ante’s mother, Twanna Washington, spoke and stated, “‘Not only did you take his life, but you robbed him of the opportunity to be with his son, start his new job, and live the life that God blessed him with,” Smith said. “‘You also robbed me of the opportunity to continually enjoy my son; I have to go to a cold grave to tell my son how much I love him. You took a part of me that I will never get back and that has permanently altered my life.’”
Smith said that before the judge issued the sentence Friday, Simmons said “I want to apologize. I feel the pain. I lost my brother too. It wasn’t supposed to happen that way. I can’t bring him back. I apologize.”
Simmons was one of two suspects in the case.
On June 22, 2018, then-18-year-old Armon Joseph Crawford turned himself in to the Gulfport Police Department. Crawford was also wanted in connection with Washington's murder, one count of armed robbery, and one count of aggravated assault.
Jail records show he is still incarcerated at the Hancock County Jail on more than $1,150,000 in bonds, awaiting adjudication.
