A Gulfport man was shot and killed in an early morning Mother’s Day shooting outside of a bar and grill in Bay St. Louis on Sunday.
Bay St. Louis Police responded to reports of multiple gunshots just before 4 a.m. in a crowded parking lot at Third Base Bar & Grill on Hwy. 90 near Blue Meadow Road.
A man could be seen lying near the roadway just a few feet from the establishment's parking lot.
Despite the efforts of emergency personnel at the scene, the man died before American Medical Response arrived.
Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage was called to the scene.
Investigators could be seen marking numerous shell casings found in and around the area and along the edge of the highway.
Witnesses say the sound of gunfire filled the air after an altercation took place inside the building.
Details are limited at this time; however Bay St. Louis Police say no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
Turnage said the victim has been identified as Jermaine Watts of Gulfport.
Police say Watts is believed to be in his 20s.
No other injuries were reported.
Turnage said Watts died from an apparent gunshot wound.
His body will be sent to Biloxi for an autopsy and further examination.
