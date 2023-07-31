Circuit Judge Lisa Dodson on Monday sentenced Joseph Rohrbacker to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the February 1, 2021 murder of Hancock County Sheriff’s Lt. Michael Boutte, Sr.
In a hearing at the Harrison County Courthouse on Monday, Rohrbacker pled “guilty” in a high-pitched voice to all three of the counts against him, including capital murder for Boutte’s death; aggravated assault for shooting at his neighbor Cynthia Carpenter; and aggravated assault against a police officer for shooting at Deputy Braxton Manuel.
“Prior to entering his plea, Rohrbacker appeared before Dodson for a competency and psychiatric hearing after the completion of two mental evaluations ordered by the court,” District Attorney W. Crosby Parker said in a press release. “Rohrbacker was seen by two separate clinical and forensic psychiatrists. The doctors testified and opined that Rohrbacker was competent to stand trial for the charges against him, to include the capital murder of Lt. Michael Boutte. However, after conducting a battery of psychological and intellectual tests on Rohrbacker, it was determined that he is significantly intellectually impaired to the level of mental retardation. In addition, a thorough review of his prior testing and education showed that due to his mental illness and intellectual impairment, he had previously been found to be legally disabled.
“This is a horribly tragic case where Michael’s family has lost a brother, husband, father and grandfather, and our community lost a beloved deputy who was one of the best among us,” Parker said. “We have spoken to Michael’s family, and they understand that due to the defendant’s mental deficiency that the death penalty in this case is prohibited. The penalty for capital murder under these circumstances could only be life in prison, without the possibility of parole. We are hopeful that that the closure of the criminal matter can help Michael’s family in the healing process.”
In a preliminary hearing in March 2021 before Hancock Court Judge Trent Favre on the capital murder charge, Master Sgt. Jason Gazzo, the leader of the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation’s probe into the case, testified that on the day of the shooting, Boutte and Manuel were called to Rohrbacker’s home at Caesar Necaise Road as a “welfare concern” after Rohrbacker allegedly made “suicidal threats.”
“To the best of my knowledge, the defendant … had become verbally combative with friends and family and started making suicidal threats toward himself and … sliced the family dog’s throat,” Gazzo said.
Boutte and Braxton first stopped at Rohrbacker’s brother’s home a short distance away to get more information before proceeding to the scene, Gazzo said.
Boutte reached the scene first, he said, and “When Boutte pulled into the yard, he was immediately met by gunfire from the defendant."
When Manuel arrived on the scene, Gazzo said, “The defendant fired a shot at deputy Manuel, striking his patrol vehicle.”
The defendant then allegedly fired a shot at a neighbor who was walking by, allowing Manuel a moment to get out of his car and grab his rifle.
Manuel ordered Rohrbacker to put down his weapon, but the defendant then pointed it back at the deputy.
“Deputy Manuel fired two rounds, striking the defendant’s abdomen,” Gazzo said.
Manuel was then able to approach Rohrbacker and kick the shotgun away, Gazzo said. However, Manuel still had to use a Taser on the the defendant to get him under control, Gazzo said.
Both Boutte and Rohrbacker were airlifted to a Louisiana hospital, where Boutte was pronounced dead.
Gazzo said Rohrbacker “stated he had attempted suicide by cop and he admitted to randomly shooting at the deputy,” but insisted that he hadn’t intended to actually kill Boutte.
Boutte’s children were given the opportunity to share with the court the impact their father’s murder had on their lives.
His daughter Jessica described him as “a father, a brother, an uncle, a son and a grandfather of seven. He was a lot of things to our family. … He was the compass and pillar of my life … . My dad deserved to grow old and be taken care of.
His namesake son Michael, Jr., said his children had been robbed of the chance to know their grandfather.
Dodson also read into the court record a letter from Boutte’s brother, David Christopher Boutte, who said he hopes Rohrbacker sees Boutte’s face “every night” before he falls asleep, “again and again and again.”
“He wants you to know that Jesus is your only hope of salvation,” Dodson said.
In his own letter he read to the court, Rohrbacker said “I’m not the monster people think I am.”
When Dodson asked Rohrbacker on Monday to describe the events that led up to Boutte’s death, he first said he had “shot into the air,” but later admitted that he had shot at Boutte intentionally.
He said he had become angry because his niece had “lied on” him — an earlier hearing revealed that the day’s events began when Rohrbacker had been informed he had been reported to Mississippi Child Protective Services for allegedly molesting a teenage girl.
He said “I sliced my dog’s throat,” and then “I went and got my gun.”
He said his hope was that he could get one of the police officers to kill him.
When Dodson asked why he shot at officers, he said, “I don’t know. I just don’t know.”
“This was completely senseless, Mr. Rohrbacker,” Dodson said. “I know you’re sorry, but you can’t take back what you did. You took the life of a man who was doing nothing to you. He didn’t even get the chance to say a word before you shot him.”
In addition to life in prison without parole, sentenced Rohrbacker to an additional 20 years on the count of aggravated assault, and 30 years on the count of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, to run concurrently.
“We would also like to thank the men and women of our Coastal law enforcement community for the sacrifices they make each and every day in their mission to protect and serve us,” Parker said. “Law enforcement is a noble and necessary profession that relies on brave men and women to continue to wear the uniform. We are proud of you and we thank you.”
