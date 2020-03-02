A Bay St. Louis man died Sunday after apparently being shot in Gulfport, and police are investigating his death as a homicide.
“The Gulfport Police Department is currently investigating a homicide,” according to a press release from the department. “Early (Sunday) morning, two Bay St. Louis men traveled to a medical facility in Bay St. Louis. One of the men was suffering from gunshot wounds. He later succumbed to his injuries at that facility.”
The victim was later identified as Lamar Henry, age 30.
“The Bay St. Louis Police Department was summoned to the medical facility,” according to Gulfport P.D. “The second male indicated that the shooting occurred somewhere in Gulfport. Bay St. Louis Police Department officials notified the Gulfport Police Department. We are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Gulfport Police Department.”
No further information in the incident has yet been released.
If you have any information regarding the incident, call the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5900.
