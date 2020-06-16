A Picayune man was arrested Monday afternoon for allegedly shooting another man four times in an apparent argument over money.
Hancock County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Heath Colby Broom, 36, charging him with attempted murder.
The incident occurred at Road 269 in Kiln.
Chief Investigator Glenn Grannan said Tuesday that authorities still aren’t releasing the identity of the victim.
“They knew each other,” Grannan said. “Right now, it appears to be an argument over whether somebody owed somebody some money or something.”
The victim is currently listed in stable condition at an area hospital, Grannan said.
The incident is still under investigation, he said.
As of press time Tuesday, Broom was still incarcerated at the Hancock County Adult Detention Center in lieu of a $100,000 bond. An initial justice court date has been scheduled for July 14.
