Just after 9 p.m. on Friday, officers with the Hancock County Sheriff’s responded to a call about a home invasion at a residence on Diamondhead Drive East, Hancock County Chief Deputy Jeremy Skinner said.
The homeowner had indicated to authorities that he was shooting at people who were trying to break into his home, Skinner said.
Upon arrival and a search of the yard, officers did not find any indication of a home invasion, Skinner said.
“Two shots were fired from inside the house,” Skinner said. Once my guys heard shots, they cleared the area.”
Skinner said that neighboring residents were moved down the street to a safe location.
The homeowner barricaded himself inside the house and told officers that he had “two dead people inside,” Skinner said.
Officers communicated with the homeowner in an attempt to get him to come out of the residence, Skinner said.
“He (the homeowner) dove from a second story window and sustained non-life-threatening injuries,” Skinner said.”He was transported to a local hospital. We can’t say if he was suffering from a mental episode or drug use. But everything he was saying was not factual.”
Officers cleared the house and found no dead bodies, Skinner said. There were no other injuries to people or property damage reported.
The neighboring residents are now back home, Skinner said.
