An 18-year-old Kentucky man was arrested on Friday for the alleged kidnapping of a 14-year-old Hancock County girl after communicating with her on social media.
Joshua Lowder was charged with one count of kidnapping and arrested in his hometown of Georgetown, Ky., by officers of the Scott County Sheriff's Department, Hancock County Sheriff’s Office Chief Investigator Commander Glenn Grannan said Friday.
The girl, from Lakeshore, apparently went with Lowder voluntarily, Grannan said, but the suspect was charged due to her age. Since she is a minor, her name is not being released to the public.
“She met this guy on some social media app called LMK,” Grannan said.
According to the Google Play store, “LMK is a social app to make new friends in a variety of ways.”
“He and another guy came down here and picked her up and they drove her back,” Grannan said. “We were able to recover her in Lexington, Ky. … about a day later. It started on July 9, and by midnight of July 10, we finally caught up with him. The Lexington Police Department indicated they really didn’t have anything to charge him with, but I disagreed. … We were able to secure a warrant the next day, put the warrant out today, and he was arrested in Georgetown, Ky.
“The girl, her parents picked her up today from Child Protective Services in Kentucky. She’s been with them since we recovered her.”
Grannan said Hancock County investigators were able to use technology to track Lowder down, and got some additional help from another party on the social media app who didn’t approve of the situation.
“It all ended well,” Grannan said, “but we really don’t know yet if he’s a predator, or what. We really don’t know yet what his intent was.”
However, he said, the suspect is being extradited to Hancock County from the Scott County, Ky., Detention Center, and Grannan is confident investigators will get the whole story.
“We’re just not going to let people come into Hancock County and take our kids,” Grannan said.
He urged parents to pay close attention to the social media apps their children are using.
“The kids are on all these different platforms, and we pay attention to this stuff, and this is the first time we’ve ever heard of LMK. Parents just need to be aware.”
Grannan said more information should become available as the investigation continues.
