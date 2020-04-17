A 65-year-old man who police arrested last week for allegedly vandalizing the walls of the Waveland Walmart has apparently been a suspect in several similar crimes in multiple states over a 24-year period.
Richard Lee Settle, a Tennessee native, was arrested in Waveland last Saturday after allegedly spray-painting cryptic biblical and political messages on the outside walls of Waveland Walmart, twice in two days, Waveland Police Chief Mike Prendergast said.
According to Prendergast, Settle told police "God asked him to do it.”
Settle was charged with malicious mischief and remanded to the Hancock County Justice Facility, where he was still being held on a $1,000 bond as of 5 p.m. Friday.
According to Hancock County Jail records, Settle’s Mississippi-issued driver’s license shows his current place of residence is in Bay St. Louis.
Settle is accused of spray-painting a sequence of large black numbers and letters that apparently refer to the U.S. government’s response to the coronavirus outbreak.
But this isn’t his first time damaging property in a similar fashion, officials say.
Settle has apparently been sought in other states for allegedly vandalizing government buildings, churches and Jewish facilities, usually identifying himself as the culprit, officials said.
In March 2011, the Jacksonville Press in Florida reported two Mormon churches were defaced. Both Latter-day Saints churches, they said, were spray-painted and the culprit left makeshift “shrines.”
Settle, 56 at the time, was arrested and charged for the vandalism.
In an article published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 16, 2005, the Florida news outlet reported officials identified Settle as a “drifter” who was being sought by authorities in Florida, Georgia and Tennessee for being linked to a series of vandalism at churches and public buildings.
Settle believes he is a religious prophet, the news outlet reported.
Family members told Tampa Bay reporters he suffers from “prophets syndrome,” an unofficial definition for the medical condition called delusions of grandeur.
Settle was charged for some of the crimes, but at the time was reportedly still being sought for others.
Settle was accused of spray-painting a Mormon church in Kingsland, Ga.; the Anderson County Courthouse in Clinton, Tenn.; a synagogue in Jacksonville; and a car repair shop in Lake City, the paper reported.
Cryptic messages — including a drawing of a swastika in front of the words “never say never” — and a cross were discovered at both the Jacksonville synagogue and the Lake City business, Florida police said.
On Wednesday, Prendergast confirmed authorities in other states believe Settle, the same man police arrested in Waveland, has been responsible for vandalism across the country.
“It sure looks like he’s been doing this for a really long time,” Prendergast said.
One phrase painted on the Waveland Walmart wall said, “Mr. President” followed by the number “45,” which would seem to refer to the 45th president of the United States, President Donald Trump.
Another phrase mentioned in the graffiti seems to be pointing to a bible verse from Genesis that mentions an affair between a man and his brother’s wife.
The graffiti also included several series of numbers which likely indicate historical events throughout time, such as “1776,” the year the United States Declaration of Independence was adopted by the Second Continental Congress; and “1620,” the year pilgrims landed at Plymouth Rock, carrying a foreign disease which threatened the survival of the people in North America.
The phrase, “King Andrew. Princes shall rule in judgment,” was also outlined in spray-paint. The phrase includes language from the King James Version of the Bible.
In Isaiah 32:1 it states, “Behold, a king shall reign in righteousness, and princes shall rule in judgment.”
The Waveland Police Department has sent photos of the content to the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives so the words and phrases could be analyzed for any specific meaning, Prendergast said.
