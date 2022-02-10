Officers of the Waveland Police Department on Thursday arrested a Gulfport man for allegedly stealing a vehicle from the Walmart parking lot.
“Waveland officers responded to a theft of a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado” at the Walmart parking lot on Thursday, Chief Michael Prendergast said in a press release.
“Officers met with Walmart’s Loss Prevention employee and viewed video footage and observed s suspicious white male wearing a great shirt and blue sweat pants in the area,” Prendergast said. The man “exited a silver Mazda with an Alabama license plant” and “approached the Silverado, entered the vehicle and drove away.”
Prendergast said officers posted images of the suspect on the department’s Facebook page, asking for help to identify the suspect.
“Within a short period of time, numerous calls came into the Waveland Police Department with citizens identifying the suspect,” Prendergast said.
The man was identified as Justin Daniel Price, 32, of Gulfport.
“A warrant was obtained and with the assistance of the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Price was arrested and charged with felony taking of a motor vehicle,” Prendergast said. “He was booked into the Hancock County Jail and placed under a $10,000 bond.
Price was also charged with burglary of commercial buildings, cars, etc., and held on a $50,000 bond; as well as two counts of malicious mischief and one count of petit larceny that carry a $500 bond each.
“We would like to thank all the citizens who responded to our plea for help. Facebook has been a great tool when we need help from our community in identifying persons of interest.”
