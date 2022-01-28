A man accused of murdering his common-law wife in Long Beach earlier this month just a day after bonding out of the Hancock County Jail was booked back into Hancock on Thursday on one count of Assault — Aggravated Domestic Violence.
The Long Beach Police Department arrested Robert Oshinski, 37, on a charge of murder on Jan. 9 for the death of Ashley Barbara, 31. Oshinski allegedly beat her unconscious with a concrete pipe, then dropped her off at Memorial Hospital Gulfport and left. The Harrison County Coroner’s office later determined she died of blunt force trauma.
Barbara’s three children — ages 5, 6 and 11 — were taken into the custody of Child Protective Services.
In Harrison County Justice Court on Wednesday, officials testified that Oshinski made at least one of the children clean the blood from their mother’s wounds before taking her to the hospital, and had apparently told them that he had just found her unconscious and was unable to revive her.
The day before allegedly beating Barbara to death, Oshinski was released from the Hancock County Jail on a $10,000 bond. Hancock investigators arrested him on Jan. 6 on the charge of Assault: Aggravated, manifesting extreme indifference to human life that stemmed from an October 2015 incident in which he allegedly ran over a Hancock County man with a 4-wheeler, then repeatedly beat him in the back of the head. It is not yet clear why the arrest occurred several years after the alleged incident.
The identity of the alleged victim in that case has not yet been released to the public, but court records say he had been dating a sister of the woman Oshinski was dating at the time.
Oshinksi is being held on a $1 million bond in the murder case, but Hancock County Jail records say he is “not bondable” in the assault case.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.