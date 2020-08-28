A fugitive accused of committing armed robbery outside Hollywood Casino in Bay St. Louis earlier this month was captured Friday morning in Texas.
The U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force on Friday announced that Steven “Low” Lopez had been arrested at a private home in Willis, Tex.
Officers said Lopez tried to escape out a rear window of the home, but they pursued him, hit him with a taser and took him into custody at about 7:30 a.m. Friday.
Bay St. Louis Police Chief Gary Ponthieux Jr. said earlier this month that Lopez had allegedly robbed an acquaintance outside the casino on Aug. 15. Police then put out a warrant for his arrest for armed robbery and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Sr. Inspector Jeremy Stilwell with the U.S. Marshals told reporters Friday that the arrested would not have happened so quickly without the assistance of the Bay St. Louis Police Department.
Lopez was incarcerated at the Montgomery County, Tex., jail while awaiting extradition back to Hancock County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.