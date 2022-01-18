The Long Beach Police Department arrested Robert Oshinski on a charge for murder last Sunday. Officials allege Oshinski murdered his longtime girlfriend; Ashley Barbara, following an incident at their camper.
Oshinki also had a warrant for a charge of aggravated assault in Hancock County, where the details have not been released.
According to Long Beach Police Chief Billy Seal, Oshinski dropped Barbara off at the hospital after the incident where she died. The autopsy determined she died from blunt force trauma.
Oshinski was transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center and was charged on one count of murder with a $1 million dollar bond was set. There was no bond set for the Hancock County aggravated assault.
