Although no presumptive coronavirus cases have yet been reported in Hancock County, the global pandemic is having a local impact, including the closure of local school districts for at least the next week.

Bay-Waveland School District Superintendent Dr. Sandra Reed announced Saturday that all schools "will be closed for the upcoming week."

"To minimize disruptions," Reed said in a statement, "we plan to close for one week at a time with upcoming weeks decision released at noon each Friday.

"All BWSD staff are needed for a 10 a.m. meeting in the BHS auditorium on Monday."

"This afternoon, Governor Tate Reeves declared a State of Emergency in Mississippi due to growing concerns over COVID-19 (Coronavirus)," according to a release from the Hancock County School district. "As part of the response, all schools and district events in the Hancock County School District will be closed March 16-20. We will continue to monitor this situation and we will continue to notify those concerned of updated information through the media, our website, and through call outs as this situation changes."

All other coast school districts are closed for the week, as well.

Also in response to the state of emergency, the Mississippi Public Service Commission decided Sunday to temporarily suspend disconnections of all water, sewer, electricity and gas services for 60 days.

As of Sunday, 10 cases of COVID-19 had been reported in the state of Mississippi including two in Pearl River County, two in Hinds, two in Copiah, one in Leflore and three in Forrest County.

The Mississippi Department of health is keeping an updated map of all cases on its website at healthyms.com/covid-19.