The Mississippi Department of Education on Tuesday released the unofficial school and district accountability ratings for the 2018-2019 school year, a press release from the Parents' Campaign states.

The ratings will be made official during the Mississippi Board of Education's meeting this Thursday, the release states.

The Bay-Waveland School District, the Hancock County School District, and the Pass Christian School District all achieved "A" ratings.

BWSD Superintendent Dr. Sandra Reed said the district moved from a "C" rating to an "A" rating this year.

"We are extremely pleased with the academic progress of the Bay St. Louis-Waveland School District in only one year," Reed said in an emailed statement. "The district is the only district in the State of Mississippi to move from a "C" rating to an "A" rating this year. Our staff and students have worked diligently and it's very rewarding for them to be recognized for their hard work. We are looking forward to the celebrations to follow."

Within the BWSD district, the schools that received an "A" rating include: North Bay Elementary, Waveland Elementary, and Bay High School. Bay-Waveland Middle School received a "B" rating.

The BWSD ranks 24th in the state.

The Hancock County School District released a statement which states that this year's accountability results "indicate that the Hancock County School District experienced growth in all of the district's schools and has achieved an "A" district rating."

HCSD is ranked 11th in the state.

"We are thrilled with the growth that our district has achieved," Superintendent Alan Dedeaux said in the release. "Annually, we work to set district goals and put an action plan in place to achieve those goals. This keeps us on track across the district. Last year, we set a goal that each school would increase both their ELA proficiency and their Math proficiency by 10 percentage points from the previous year's scores."

The schools within the HCSD that received an "A" rating include: East Hancock Elementary, Hancock North Central Elementary, Hancock Middle School, West Hancock Elementary, and South Hancock Elementary. Hancock High School received a "B" rating.

"It takes everyone working together for the good of our students to have this success," Dedeaux said. "We are proud of the achievements and hard work of our students, teachers, support staff, and administrators. We also appreciate our parents and community partners for their support of our district. We have already set new district goals for this year and we look forward to experiencing continued growth.

“We believe that a student is more than a test score and we continue to work diligently to provide quality instruction and meaningful learning experiences for the students in our district."

The Pass Christian School District ranks 12th in the state.

The schools within the district that received an "A" rating include: DeLisle Elementary, Pass Christian Elementary, and Pass Christian High School. Pass Christian Middle received a "B" rating.

A full listing of the unofficial results can be found at https://www.tpcref.org/policy-issues/student-achievement/accountability-ratings-details-by-year/2019-school-accountability-ratings/.