The Bay St. Louis and Waveland police departments and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a string of armed robberies and attempted robberies across the county in recent months.
The latest occurred last week, when an as-yet unidentified suspect attempted to rob the Hwy. 90 Quick Stop — formerly known as Poppy’s — in Bay St. Louis.
The incident occurred at approximately 10:55 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6. It was the second robbery at that store in a month.
The suspect was wearing a trash bag, ski mask and gloves.
“The suspect was not able to enter the business after unsuccessfully trying to pull the locked doors open,” according to a statement from the Bay St. Louis Police Department. It is believed a dark-colored midsize and full size SUV were used in the crime.”
The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating a previous armed robbery at the Hwy. 90 Quick Stop that occurred at around 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 20 — a man in a black mask, black long-sleeved shirt, blue pants and a camouflage bucket hat forced his way around the counter and made a store employee empty the cash register.
Anyone with information in that case is asked to call the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office or Central Dispatch at 228-255-9191 or Inv. Burkett with the Criminal Investigations Division at 228-466-6910.
Previously, on Nov. 28, at approximately 7:48 p.m., an unknown suspect robbed the Dollar General located at 603 Hwy. 90. The suspect was wearing a trash bag, ski mask and gloves, and fled in a dark-colored SUV, police said.
The Waveland Police Department and Hancock County Sheriff’s Office are also investigating robberies “involving who is believed to be the same suspect(s),” according to Bay police.
At about 7:32 p.m. on Dec. 1, Waveland police were dispatched to the Mobil Food Mart — also known as “Stop & Shop” — after an armed robbery there.
“Officers arrived and spoke to the store clerk, who advised that she was sweeping the store when a man with a gun walked in and ordered here to open the cash register and for her to give him all of the money in the register,” Waveland Police Chief Michael Prendergast said at the time. “The male took the cash and ordered her not to move while he pointed the gun at her. (He) grabbed the cash and ran out of the store.”
The suspect was described as a black male, approximately 5’7” with a slender build and dreadlocks. He was wearing red Adidas jogging pants at the time of the robbery.
“We ask anyone with information to contact the Bay St. Louis Police Criminal Investigations Division at 228-466-5484,” according to the Bay P.D. statement. “Also, anyone with information can receive up to a $2,500 cash reward by contacting MS Coast Crime Stoppers at 222.p3tips.com/523 or call 1-877-787-5898.”
