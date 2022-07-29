Bay St. Louis Municipal Court Judge Stephen Maggio announces that he is running for Circuit Court Judge of Hancock, Harrison, and Stone Counties. Judge Maggio has over 25 years of experience on the bench and nearly 35 years of experience as practicing attorney on the Gulf Coast. Voters are encouraged to make it to the polls on Election Day - November 8, 2022.
"I have been honored to serve as Municipal Judge in Bay St. Louis, my hometown, for the past nine years. Previously I served as Municipal Judge in Gulfport and Long Beach and as a Youth Court Referee in Hancock County and Family Master in Harrison County. I believe I am well suited to serve as a Circuit Judge for Hancock, Harrison, and Stone Counties."_ Judge Stephen Maggio
Judge Maggio understands how the courts can deeply impact and affect our lives more than other branches or agencies of the government. When a judge decides a case, it personally affects the lives of everyone involved. He will continue to bring efficiency and fairness to the courtroom and to make decisions which benefit the individuals and our community.
Judge Maggio believes that courts exist to serve the public. Judge Maggio is here to serve all the citizens of Harrison, Hancock, and Stone Counties. In his many years on the bench, he has worked on a wide range of cases from criminal cases and civil matters. He has been particularly involved in cases concerning families and children at risk.
Judge Maggio and his wife Sandy have been married for close to 35 years. They have five children and served as foster parents in Harrison and Hancock County for over twenty years, fostering over 50 children in their home.
Judge Maggio is a graduate of St. Stanislaus College and the University of Southern Mississippi. He received his Juris Doctorate from the Cumberland School of Law.
You can learn more about Judge Maggio and his campaign by visiting his website at maggio4judge.com. There are opportunities to get involved, volunteer and support the campaign from now to November.
