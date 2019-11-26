The Thanksgiving turkeys aren't even in the oven yet, but the city of Bay St. Louis is looking ahead to Yuletide with the first ever "Christmas in the Bay" celebration, scheduled for this Saturday, Nov. 30.

The event will include a golf cart parade with walkers, dancers and marching groups, followed by the lighting of the city's Christmas tree, caroling and the opportunity for children to meet with Santa on the lawn of the Hancock Count Courthouse.

"We did a tree lighting celebration last year, but this is something that we've added this year," Bay St. Louis Mayor Mike Favre said Tuesday. "We're trying to get more people to the tree lighting and bring people down to the Old Town businesses."

The parade starts at 5 p.m., and festivities will conclude with the tree lighting at 6:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.baystlouis-ms.gov.

Santa is scheduled to return to Bay St. Louis next Saturday, Dec. 7, for the 12th annual Bay St. Louis Christmas Parade and 8th annual Snowflakes and Sugar Plums Festival at the historic Bay St. Louis Depot.

"Then on Dec. 21st, we're going to bring Santa in by boat and have a bonfire on the north side of the harbor," Favre said. "We'll have a band down there and people can bring the kids.

"On the 31st, we're doing a New Year's Eve Oyster Drop at 200 North Beach and we'll do fireworks on the north side of the harbor."

Here's a complete schedule of upcoming holiday events in Hancock County:

Saturday, Nov. 30

Christmas Tree Lighting: Santa will be trading his sleigh for a golf cart and lead the way from Beach Boulevard to the Hancock County Courthouse where a Christmas tree decorated by local students will be lit. Enjoy music, photos and more. Bring your own golf cart to be a part of Santa’s team. For more information, visit www.baystlouis-ms.gov. The parade starts at 5 p.m., and festivities will conclude with the tree lighting at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 1

Holiday Peppermint Pops Concert: Ring in the holidays with this family-oriented concert presented by the Gulf Coast Symphony Orchestra. Handbell soloist Danny Lyons will be the featured performer. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 228-896-4276. Hancock Performing Arts Center, 7140 Stennis Airport Road, Kiln, 3 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 5

Nativity Walk: Luminaries and Christmas music will set the mood for this walk featuring individual Nativity displays along Main Street in Old Town Bay Saint Louis, 5-7 p.m.

Open House: Social Chair in Old Town Bay Saint Louis, 5-7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 6

Holiday Bazaar: The Bay Waveland Yacht Club will host its annual bazaar. For more information, visit www.bwyc.org or call 228-467-45-92. 666 N. Beach Blvd., Bay Saint Louis, 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7

12th Annual Bay Saint Louis Christmas Parade: Parade starts at the intersection of Necaise Avenue and Main Street, heads to Beach Boulevard, Court Street, Second Street, Union Street and ends at the Depot District – where the Snowflakes and Sugar Plums Festival kicks off). Starts at 11 a.m.

8th Annual Snowflakes and Sugar Plums Festival: Holiday fun for families with children of all ages. Hosted by Hancock County Tourism. Depot District in Bay Saint Louis. Free to attend. For more information, visit www.playonthebay.org. Held from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Holiday Bazaar: The Bay Waveland Yacht Club will host its annual bazaar. For more information, visit www.bwyc.org or call 228-467-45-92. 666 N. Beach Blvd., Bay Saint Louis, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Pearlington Christmas Parade: Starts at the Old Charles B. Murphy Elementary School, rolls up White’s Road to Seventh Avenue, down to Highway 90, down 604 and ends at the Pearlington Community Center. For more information, call 228-671-9576 or 228-671-6272. Starts at 1 p.m.

Holiday Tour of Homes: Tour six homes festively decorated for the holidays in Bay Saint Louis. Cost is $15 per ticket and can be purchased at Maggie May’s in Old Town Bay Saint Louis. Proceeds benefit the Friends of the Animal Shelter. For more information, visit www.friendsoftheanimalshelter.org. Held from 1-4 p.m.

Waveland Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting: Parade starts at the intersection of Nicholson and Central avenues, heads down to Beach Boulevard, west on Coleman Avenue and ends with the tree lighting at the Town Green behind the Ground Zero Museum at 355 Coleman Ave. Starts at 5 p.m.

Shopping and Movie Night for Kids: Children’s shopping night in Old Town Bay Saint Louis. Shops will be open until 6 p.m. For more information, visit www.baystlouis-ms.gov.

Juried Art Show and Reception: The Arts of Hancock County will host the show and awards reception. From 6-8:30 p.m. The exhibit will run from Dec. 10-14 at the Ground Zero Museum, 355 Coleman Ave., Waveland. Free.

Sunday, Dec. 8

Holiday Tree Gala: Santa Claus will be on hand along with decorated trees and holiday music. Bay Saint Louis Public Library. For more information, visit www.hancocklibraries.info. Runs from 1-4 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 10

A Gingerbread Christmas: Santa Claus and refreshments will be available at the Pearlington Public Library, 6096 First Ave. For more information, visit www.hancocklibraries.info. Starts at 6 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 12

A Natural Christmas: Santa Claus and refreshments will be on hand at the East Hancock County Public Library, 4545 Shepherd Square, Diamondhead. Starts at 6 p.m.

Customer Appreciation Night: Social Chair, Old Town Bay Saint Louis. Held from 5-7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 13

Christmas Holiday Reception: Enjoy Christmas carols with local schoolchildren. Santa Claus will be there, and local tourism partners will serve refreshments. Held at the Mississippi Welcome Center, I-10 and Highway 607. For more information, call 228-533-5554. Held from 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 14

Fire Truck Christmas Parade: Numerous fire trucks parade through Kiln with Santa Claus. Starts at Bobinger Road and ends at the Hancock County Arena, 4184 Kiln-Delisle Road, Kiln. For more information, call 228-493-5666. Starts at noon.

Christmas Live Nativity Re-enactment: Performed by the children of MAP. Held at the Alice Mosley pavilion at the historic Train Depot grounds in Bay Saint Louis. Starts at 7 p.m.

A Soulful Christmas: Breakfast, selfies with Black Santa, games and prizes for the kids at 100 Men Gall, 103 Union St., Bay Saint Louis. Open to the public. Held from 9 a.m.-noon.

Historic Pirate Re-enactment: Relive the Battle of Bay Saint Louis on this anniversary date of the historic conflict. For more information, call Donald Rafferty at 228-365-5581.

Second Saturday Artwalk: Shoppers will enjoy strolling carolers as they meander through Old Town Bay Saint Louis. Shops are open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m., with special events running from 4-7 p.m.

First Baptist Church Live Nativity: Celebrate Christmas under the stars during this re-enactment of the Christmas Story. First Baptist Church, Main Street, Bay Saint Louis. Starts at 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 17

A Nutcracker Christmas: Santa Claus and refreshments will be on hand at the Waveland Public Library, 345 Coleman Ave., Waveland. For more information, visit www.hancocklibraries.info. Starts at 6 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 19

A Down Home Christmas: Santa Claus will arrive by fire truck, and refreshments will be served. Held at the Kiln Public Library, 17065 Highway 603, Kiln. Starts at 6 p.m.

(Wise) Men’s Shopping Night: Held at Social Chair in Old Town Bay Saint Louis. Runs from 5-7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 21

Santa Boats and a Bonfire: Santa Claus arrives by boat at the Bay Saint Louis Harbor. Photo opportunities will be available as well as music and a bonfire. For more information, visit www.baystlouis-ms.gov. Starts at 4 p.m.

The Nutcracker: Enjoy this favorite family Christmas tradition presented by Ballet Theatre South. Held at the Hancock Performing Arts Center, 7140 Stennis Airport Drive, Kiln. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 228-822-0490. Performance at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 22

Hanukkah Menorah Lighting and Latke Brunch: A jazz brunch will feature Panorama Jazz Band. Held at 100 Men Hall, 303 Union St., Bay Saint Louis. For more information, visit www.the100menhall.com. Runs from 10 a.m.-noon.

The Nutcracker: Enjoy this favorite family Christmas tradition presented by Ballet Theatre South. Held at the Hancock Performing Arts Center, 7140 Stennis Airport Drive, Kiln. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 228-822-0490. Performance at 3 p.m

Friday, Dec. 27

Kwanzaa Celebration: The NAACP will host this event that will feature a Kinara lighting and more. Held at 100 Men Hall, 303 Union St., Bay Saint Louis. For more information, visit www.the100menhall.com. Starts at 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 31

New Year’s Eve “Special Themed” Drop: Ring in the New Year with music, fireworks and a special themed drop. Held on Beach Boulevard across from 200 North Beach Restaurant, Bay Saint Louis. For more information, visit www.baystlouis-ms.gov. Sponsored by Jim MacPhaille.