Kmart is long gone from Waveland, but local stores saw a different sort of “blue light special” on Saturday, when the Waveland Community Unity organization helped deserving local children “Shop With a Badge” for Christmas.
Ten children were each given a $100 gift card to help get their Christmas shopping done, escorted by officers from various local law enforcement officers and first-responders.
“It was a great event,” Community Unity President Clarence Hall said. “The kids had a great time, and the officers really stepped up. The kids all had $100 gift cards, and of course, there was a little bit of over-spending, and I had planned to pay the extra at the register, but the officers did it themselves. We couldn’t be more thankful.”
Participating agencies included the Waveland Fire Department, Waveland Police Department, Bay St. Louis Fire Department, Department of Marine Resources and Mississippi Highway Patrol. Moss Towing, Tire Spot, Smoke & Ale and Da Kitchen sponsored the event.
“I really want to thank our sponsors,” Hall said. “They helped make these kids’ Christmas.”
